John Cena And The 10 Biggest Heel Turns In Pro Wrestling History

A moment we thought we'd never see:



12 years on after the Montreal Screwjob, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels bury the hatchet - and hug



But that little tease from HBK of Sweet Chin Music beforehand...