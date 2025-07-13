WWE Releases Goldberg's Full Retirement Address Following Saturday Night's Main Event
WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has wrestled his last match.
The 58-year-old came up short in his bid to dethrone World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, falling victim to a sleeper hold after connecting on the final Spear and Jackhammer of his career.
After the match was over, veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole conducted an in-ring interview with Goldberg as he was surrounded by close friends and family in attendance at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The problem was that only half of the speech was able to air live on the NBC broadcast.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that the timing of the final 40 minutes of the show Saturday night was completely thrown off by the injury to Seth Rollins during his match with LA Knight.
Rollins was scheduled to beat the Megastar, but injured his knee on a springboard moonsault attempt when he landed on his feet. Seth ended up calling an audible and had LA Knight beat him with a quick BFT, which caused a major shift in the rundown. Both the main event match and Goldberg's farewell address were affected.
MORE: Major Update On Seth Rollins Injury At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
"The NBC feed ended up cutting away mid-speech leaving many unable to see it," Ross Sapp reported Sunday afternoon. "This clearly wasn't intentional, and a number of people within the company felt bad that happened. It was claimed that at least one higher up apologized to Goldberg for that. WWE had a hard out on NBC."
WWE has now uploaded Goldberg's entire retirement speech to the company's YouTube channel. You can watch it in the video posted toward the top of this article.
