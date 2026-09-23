Huge Stipulation Match for the Men's US Title Announced for WWE SmackDown
Baron Corbin is going to get one last opportunity to whoop that Trick this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.
The next episode of the Blue Brand is set to take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The show already had two matches with major stakes on the card, and Nick Aldis took to social media Wednesday afternoon to announce a third.
Trick Williams will defend his Men's United States Championship against The Nomad, and these two competitors will seemingly end their rivalry inside a steel cage. Aldis came to this decision after Baron Corbin assaulted both Trick and Lil Yachty with a kendo stick during the September 11 edition of SmackDown in Mexico City, Mexico.
That sneak attack came days after Lil Yachty survived his five minutes in the ring with Corbin at Sunday Night's Main Event and gave Williams the opportunity he needed to win back the Men's United States Championship.
Friday night's steel cage match should serve as the blow off bout for a feud that began back when Corbin made his surprise return to WWE in July. The Nomad stunned many people when he won the title off of Trick at SummerSlam just a month later.
It'll be interesting to see how the WWE creative team decides to play this one. Williams qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this past Friday, joining a field of briefcase contenders that includes Bron Breakker, Je'Von Evans and Penta. If he loses the title back to Corbin in Indianapolis, that could actually be a positive sign that the company is ready to move him up the card.
Money in the Bank qualifiers are also set to continue on Friday with two more triple threat matches, one for the men's roster and one for the women's.
Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill are also being advertised for the show locally. We'll have more information on this week's SmackDown when our preview goes live this coming Friday morning at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) here on The Takedown on SI.
Current WWE SmackDown card for September 25, 2026:
- Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin in a Steel Cage Match for the Men's United States Championship
- Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: CM Punk vs. Gunther vs. Finn Balor
- Women's Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino