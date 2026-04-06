Hulk Hogan's Netflix Documentary Premiere Date Revealed

A brand new Hulk Hogan documentary will premiere on Netflix later this month.

On Monday morning, Netflix took to social media and announced that its upcoming Hulk Hogan documentary, Hulk Hogan: Real American, will premiere on the platform on April 22. This is the first major documentary released on Hogan's life since he passed away in July of last year.

"Before he was Hulk Hogan, he was Terry Bollea," the announcement stated. "Uncover the man behind the legend — featuring his very last interview. Hulk Hogan: Real American premieres April 22 on Netflix."

Before he was Hulk Hogan, he was Terry Bollea. Uncover the man behind the legend — featuring his very last interview.



Hulk Hogan: Real American premieres April 22 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/RWrVqdFb5z — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 6, 2026

Hogan died on July 24 of 2025, from a heart attack at the age of 71. Netflix is marketing the documentary with the key draw being that it features the final interview of Hogan's life.

Hogan is a multiple-time world champion and WWE Hall of Famer and rose to prominence in the 1980s to become the face of the WWE alongside Vince McMahon. McMahon leveraged Hogan and his popularity to take WWE nationwide while decimating the pro wrestling territory system that existed at the time.

Hogan experienced a career rebirth in WCW after leaving WWE. He was revealed as the third man of the nWo alongside Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, and ushered in a new era for the company. Hogan's last official match was in 2012 for TNA, while his last WWE match was against Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2006.

Hulk Hogan was no stranger to WWE on Netflix

Hulk Hogan | IMAGO / MediaPunch

The WWE and Hogan did various pieces of business together after his last match with Randy Orton. Most recently, Hogan appeared for the company on the first episode of WWE Raw on Netflix where he cut a promo on the entrance ramp for his Real American Beer brand, but was infamously booed by the audience in the arena. Hogan had a falling out with WWE and wrestling fans due to racist remarks that he made on tape.

This Hogan project is another piece of content in the WWE distribution partnership with Netflix, which began at the start of 2025. WWE airs its flagship show, Raw, on the popular streaming service every Monday night. The company has also released the WWE Unreal series on the platform, a program that gives a behind-the-scenes look at WWE creative. The show has two seasons out already with a third on the way.

Uncover the man behind Hulk Hogan.



Hulk Hogan: Real American, an unfiltered documentary featuring Terry Bollea's last interview, premieres April 22. pic.twitter.com/gvO2YukivS — Netflix (@netflix) April 6, 2026

WWE is nearing its busiest week of the year. WrestleMania airs live from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and April 19. They'll keep that busy run going with the release of this documentary the week after.