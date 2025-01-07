Hulk Hogan Showed Up At WWE Raw On Netflix And Got Booed Out Of The Building
When Hulk Hogan showed up at WWE's Raw on Netflix premiere, it was no surprise.
Not only was he rumored to appear, but it was reported that his Real American Beer logo would appear on the ring canvas for the first time, as WWE signed a multi-year partnership with his beverage company.
There was no way Hogan wasn't showing up.
But, we certainly weren't expecting the reaction he received.
Appearing before the main event in the third hour, Hogan and Jimmy Hart came out and stood in front of the massive WWE Raw entrance way. Hogan cut a promo about how he had incredible partners in the past, partners like Randy "Macho Man" Savage, but never before has he had a partner like WWE. He spoke about his Real American Beer and how he was proud to have WWE buy into his latest product.
Throughout Hogan's speech, the crowd booed. They booed during every pause. The booed when Hogan was about to speak. They booed after Hogan's promo. They booed loudly.
When WWE sent out a press release this week to announce their partnership with Hogan's Real American Beer, they likely thought Hogan's past was in the rearview, and they probably thought Hogan's political leanings didn't matter.
Well, apparently they thought wrong.
After that reaction, where does WWE go from here with Hogan and Real American Beer? Will this change anything?
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Undertaker Returned To WWE Raw To Celebrate With A New World Champion
The Rock Thanks Cody Rhodes For A "Great Year", Whispers In His Ear On WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman Drop WWE 2K25 Teaser On Raw; X-Box Releases First Images
John Cena Reveals Plans To Win WWE Royal Rumble And Break World Title Record At WrestleMania