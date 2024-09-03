Here's Why Cody Rhodes Answered A Controversial Question At The Bash In Berlin Presser The Way He Did
Cody Rhodes was asked his thoughts on the ongoing Janel Grant case at the Bash in Berlin post-show presser this Saturday.
Janel Grant is a former WWE employee who claims she was sexually assaulted and trafficked within the organization, pointing to Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and others as her perpetrators.
At the presser, Rhodes was asked if he believes Janel Grant's accusations and why the roster has been largely silent on the topic.
(Starts at the 21 minute mark.)
"To have a great story, have a great match, and do that every single night has left most of us where we are finding the information out just as you are. And that includes the resolution of this information in terms of what happened, how it happened, and how justice comes about, whatever it may be."- Cody Rhodes
Despite the charged, gaslit questions, Rhodes answered exactly as he should have.
For one, this is still an active investigation. The Department of Justice is actively investigating Grant's claims, including looking into the WWE as a whole, and if or what part the company may have played in the alleged crimes.
So, why would Cody publicly comment on an active case that has yet to provide the full scope of evidence? That would be stupid for both him and his employer, WWE.
Of course Rhodes and other WWE superstars have opinions on the case. Who doesn't?
But, because this an active DOJ investigation, and because WWE likely has a policy that prohibits employees from speaking publicly on the matter, Rhodes did the only thing he could by saying (paraphrasing): "Let's wait until we see all the facts."
There's no word yet on when the DOJ will finish its investigation into WWE and Grant's accusations. For now, her case is on hold until the government does just that.
