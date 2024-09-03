BREAKING: Odyssey Jones Was Removed From WWE TV Due To Domestic Violence Allegations
Earlier this week, it was reported that WWE removed Odyssey Jones from their active roster page. Up until now, no one outside of the WWE knew exactly why he was scrubbed from their roster and removed from television.
Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp began a query into the Raw superstar's disappearance, and now he has an answer.
Jones was supposedly removed from WWE's site and roster due to domestic violence allegations.
WWE has yet to comment on this, and, according to Sapp, WWE talent is not aware of the allegations. Additionally, there's been no report of charges levied against the budding WWE star. In other words, these are claims that have yet come to the surface via official statements from WWE or elsewhere.
This is a terrible week for WWE talent and domestic violence situations, albeit both are on drastic sides of the alleged acts.
Earlier this week, Nikki Garcia (f.k.a. Nikki Bella) was injured in a domestic violence incident in Napa, California. Her husband, Artem Chingvintsev, was arrested as a result and charged with corporal injury to a spouse.
TMZ reported that the former WWE diva is possibly proceeding with a divorce. Garcia asked for privacy as the ramifications of the domestic violence incident continue to play out.
The Takedown will continue to monitor this breaking story and report back when more details are known.
If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text "Start" to 88788.