IShowSpeed Will Team Up With The Vision at WrestleMania 42

The card for WrestleMania 42 is nearly complete.

Less than two weeks remain before the annual 'Showcase of the Immortals' takes over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and another match for the show was made official Monday night on WWE Raw.

IShowSpeed showed up at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, unannounced, and was on the lookout for Danhausen. He found him backstage, but Speed was unable to convince him to lift the curse that's been ruining his life for the past few weeks.

Looks like @ishowspeedsui has no choice but to stick with The Vision right now! 😂 pic.twitter.com/j0GZTAGr8U — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2026

What Speed did get was an invite down to the ringside area as Austin Theory faced off against LA Knight. Theory and Logan Paul promised to look out for the steamer's safety after The Megastar broke into Speed's home late last week.

Theory would go on to beat Knight, thanks in large part to Speed — against his will — getting involved. Speed would then find himself sandwiched in between Knight and The Usos, who made their way down to the ring for a bit of revenge after they lost their World Tag Team Titles last week.

Jey and Jimmy had Speed in position for a 1-D, but true to his word, Logan Paul was there to protect him. The Maverick dragged Speed out of the ring and carried him to safety.

LA Knight then grabbed a microphone and called out Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. He proposed a six-man tag team match for WrestleMania: IShowSpeed and The Vision against Knight and The Usos.

After placating the crowd for a bit, Pearce made the match official. That brings the total number of matches for the show to 13, with potentially one more to be added at a later date.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced early in the day on Monday that SmackDown play-by-play man Joe Tessitore will appear on ESPN's Get Up Tuesday morning at 9:35 a.m. to reveal which matches will take place on Saturday, April 18 and which ones will take place on Sunday, April 19.

WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship

AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Penta (c) vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh in a Ladder Match for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams for the Men's United States Championship

The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. The Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Gunther vs. Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match

Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio