Roman Reigns Reveals Why He's Not At 100% Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
Roman Reigns has been no stranger to the Land Down Under in recent weeks, having spent a significant amount of time in Sydney for his Street Fighter filming commitments. The OTC will now be flying back to Australia for WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday.
The Tribal Chief is set to battle Bronson Reed in what is sure to be a physically draining Australian Street Fight. Facing off against the 330 lb Adelaide native in an anything-goes environment is an already daunting task, but it's one that will be made all the more difficult by Reigns' rigorous travel schedule.
While appearing on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, Roman revealed that he hasn't felt right since he returned to WWE from his most recent hiatus that started after he was stretchered out of Clash in Paris.
“I feel like crap. My body does not feel good. I was down [in Australia] not too long ago. The flight back and forth has not been nice. I’ve been jet-lagged for, I feel like, four weeks in a row now. So why not just go down there and try to kill myself? It is what it is. We’re going to go head against the wall Goldberg style. Just reckless abandon. You can’t do much worse than I feel now."
Reigns jokingly admitted that he's still paying his dues in Hollywood, which meant that he flew commercial to Sydney and back to film Street Fighter.
His travel to Perth for Crown Jewel will be much more befitting of a Tribal Chief, a one-stop trip aboard a Gulfstream G650. Still, Roman said there's not much he can do to combat the tired and rundown feeling he's had for the past few weeks. Other than push forward and 'not b****' about it.
Roman Reigns had to 'rewire' himself for Street Fighter
As previously mentioned, Roman Reigns is a relative newcomer to Hollywood but he's starting to figure out his creative process outside of the world of professional wrestling.
When he arrived on the set of Street Fighter, The OTC was able to call upon some past experiences — like his time filming Hobbs & Shaw — that really helped him bring the character of Akuma to life.
He noted that there are different ways to psychologically prepare himself for a film role, as opposed to performing in front of a live WWE audience.
"I’m so used to my WWE bubble and that process. Being live, jetting in and jetting out, having the bus and my own creative space. I had to rewire myself to be ready for a different process. It was fun and a good time. There was one moment in time where I was like, ‘This is what being a movie star feels like.’ Being in that little bubble was cool. It’s interesting because everything I’ve learned in WWE and all these skills I’ve acquired and sharpened, they all translate."
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Blake Monroe Discusses Decision To Join WWE, 'Death' Of Mariah May
Major Update On Recent Contract Negotiations Between WWE And Xavier Woods
Surprising New Update Emerges On Santos Escobar's WWE Status
Two New Title Matches & $500K Tag Team Bout Added To AEW WrestleDream 2025 Card