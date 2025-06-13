Rikishi Wants WWE Writers Fired After Jey Uso’s Title Loss
Rikishi is not happy about his son losing the World Heavyweight Championship.
Gunther defeated Jey Uso to win the title in a WrestleMania 41 rematch on this week’s WWE Raw, which ended the 51-day reign for the former champion.
There has been plenty of online reaction to Jey losing the championship less than two months into his run, but perhaps none more heated than what Rikishi just dropped on his podcast.
On the latest episode of Off the Top, Rikishi went off on WWE’s decision to take the belt off of Jey, and even went as far as calling for the jobs of those in charge.
“I say fire those that are writing for his kid here,” Rikishi said. “If you can’t come up with something simple to promote and push your champion that you - not me - decided to put this kid in that position, and then that’s it. All of a sudden you can’t write, you can’t think of an angle for Jey.
"If you can’t do your job, then best endeavors. Get the hell out the way. Put somebody (else) in that position.”
Rikishi noted Jey’s top-selling merchandise and that while he has “no beef with Gunther or any of those on the roster,” he didn’t think it was “justice” or “fair” for it being such a short title reign, while also bringing up Jey’s 27-day reign as Intercontinental Champion last year.
“What is it against my boy?" Rikishi asked. "Would you have done that to Randy Orton? Would you have done that to John Cena? The last time we saw WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, damnit, he had the whole arena….yeet, yeet, yeet, yeet, your mother******* a** yeet."
He added The Bloodline’s contributions to the professional wrestling industry over the past 75 years and simply stated that it’s “not right” how Jey was treated as champion.
Gunther’s first title defense could come at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12, where he is rumored to defend the championship in what is expected to be Bill Goldberg’s retirement match.
A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that WWE's reason for having Jey lose the title was so that the Goldberg vs. Gunther match would be for the championship.
