Jacy Jayne Reveals Whether She's Ready for a WWE Main Roster Promotion

Jacy Jayne will put her NXT Women's Championship on the line Saturday night in what could very well be one of her final matches for the brand she's called home for nearly half of a decade.

She'll walk into The Factory at The District in St. Louis, Missouri to defend her title at NXT Stand & Deliver, but the two-time champion is currently the betting favorite to leave empty-handed. The smart money is on Lola Vice or Kendal Grey to emerge victorious from their triple threat match.

A loss could open the door for Jayne to depart NXT as one of the inevitable post-WrestleMania 42 main roster call-ups. Something she admits she wasn't quite prepared for a couple of years ago.

Jacy Jayne on the prospect of getting called up to Raw or SmackDown

"2025 was the year of Jacy freaking Jayne."



No lies were told by @jacyjaynewwe 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/sz48A3iojT — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 12, 2025

“I’ve been in NXT for about five years now," Jayne told Fox News Digital. "I feel like if I got called up two or three years ago, it wouldn’t have ended well. I would have been gone by now. Everybody always loves to say that they’re ready and in reality, you’re not ready. It takes time to develop. It takes time to get confident and know your craft."

Jayne has reportedly been under consideration for a main roster move for the past few months. How would she feel if she received that call to move up to Raw or SmackDown following Saturday's Premium Live Event? In a word, ready.

"I know I can stand in the ring with anybody. I’m not intimidated. I can go with the best. So, I’m ready. Whenever they decide I’m ready, I’m going to be there, and I’m gonna take a spot and all of them should be ready.”

Stand & Deliver is the biggest show of the entire year for NXT, and for the first time in years, it's taking part separate from WrestleMania week. The show will go live at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on the WWE YouTube channel in the United States, and internationally on Netflix.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Card (Announced):

Tony D'Angelo vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry | WWE

Joe Hendry (c) Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D'Angelo in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Championship

Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women's Championship

Myles Borne (c) vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Men's North American Championship

Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Blake Monroe for the NXT Women's North American Championship

The Vanity Project (c) vs. Los Americanos for the NXT Tag Team Championship