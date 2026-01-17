How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream

The next edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is a big one as four of the top stars on SmackDown will battle it out to see who will move on to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Randy Orton, Damian Priest, Trick Williams and Sami Zayn all earned this opportunity by winning their qualifying matches Friday night in London, England. Orton and Priest are both looking to return to the mountain top that Zayn has only ever dreamed of reaching, but no WWE Superstar may be ready to ascend higher than Trick Willy.

The former NXT and TNA World Heavyweight Champion has done nothing but send messages to the rest of the locker room since he signed a contract to join the Blue Brand. Trick Williams has arrived, and he will stop at nothing to become the WWE Champion.

NO TIME FOR CELEBRATION!



Message received loud and clear 😳@_trickwilliams pic.twitter.com/ukTm6YVZOY — WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2026

From aspiring WWE Champions to the man who used to carry around the company's top prize with honor, Cody Rhodes will also be in action at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Québec, Canada.

After Jacob Fatu inadvertently cost him the WWE Title inside Three Stages of Hell, The American Nightmare has promised that the Samoan Werewolf has the biggest receipt he's ever dished out coming to him.

Both men started a fight Friday night on SmackDown that they did not get to finish. They'll have the opportunity to finish it when they go one-on-one on Saturday, January 24.

Finally, there may be no division hotter in WWE right now than the women's tag team division. Superstars have beenjockeying for position every single week on both Raw and SmackDown in order to get a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Liv Morgan was able to race the Judgment Day out to the front of the pack when she pinned Kairi Sane in a No. 1 Contender's Match on Raw. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will now defend their newly won titles for the first time when they take on Morgan and Roxanne Perez at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Here's everything we currently know about the next edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event date:

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event location:

Location: Bell Centre, Montreal, Québec, Canada

How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event:

Streaming: Saturday Night's Main Event streams exclusively on Peacock.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Match Card (Announced):

WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match | WWE

Randy Orton vs. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn in a No. 1 Contender's Match for the WWE Championship. Winner faces Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE SmackDown Results (1/16/26): Trick Williams Calls His Shot, Fatal 4-Way Match Set

Street Profits Update Amid Lengthy Absence From WWE Programming

Latest On Roman Reigns' Return And Shift In WWE WrestleMania 42 Plans

TNA Has Expressed Interest In Top Independent Wrestling Star (Exclusive)