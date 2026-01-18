Gunther Appearance, Two New Matches Announced For Jan. 19 WWE Raw

Monday's edition of WWE Raw will emanate from the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and General Manager Adam Pearce has made a few additions to the show rundown.

Pearce took to social media Sunday morning to announce that Gunther, fresh off his victory over AJ Styles, will kick off the broadcast when it goes live at a special start time of 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Netflix. Whatever it is the Ring General has to say about his latest phenomenal victory, he'll most assuredly be humble about it.

The Red Brand's newest sensation, Je'Von Evans, has been announced for the show as well. Following his victory last week over Bravo Americano, the impressive 21-year-old will now take on El Grande Americano. Plus, The Vision — sans the suspended Bron Breaker — will be in action. It will be Bronson Reed, Austin Theory and Logan Paul taking on the team of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Penta and Dragon Lee.

There are also two major championship matches on the show Monday that will feature two of the greatest Irish Superstars to ever lace up a pair of boots.

Becky Lynch was able to win back her Women's Intercontinental Championship from Maxxine Dupri on the January 5 edition of WWE Raw, albeit in controversial fashion. Now she'll have the opportunity to put "Moody" Maxxine behind her for good when she defends the title against the now former champion.

Last but certainly not least, Finn Balor has found some renewed ambition to start 2026 and he will face off against CM Punk with a chance to win the first World Heavyweight Championship of his career. Make sure to check back on Monday morning for The Takedown on SI's complete WWE Raw preview.

WWE Raw 1/19 Card (announced):

CM Punk vs. Finn Balor | WWE

CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Gunther kicks-off the show

Rey Mysterio, Penta and Dragon Lee vs. Bronson Reed, Austin Theory and Logan Paul w/ Paul Heyman

Je'Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano

