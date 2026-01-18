Gunther Appearance, Two New Matches Announced For Jan. 19 WWE Raw
Monday's edition of WWE Raw will emanate from the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and General Manager Adam Pearce has made a few additions to the show rundown.
Pearce took to social media Sunday morning to announce that Gunther, fresh off his victory over AJ Styles, will kick off the broadcast when it goes live at a special start time of 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Netflix. Whatever it is the Ring General has to say about his latest phenomenal victory, he'll most assuredly be humble about it.
The Red Brand's newest sensation, Je'Von Evans, has been announced for the show as well. Following his victory last week over Bravo Americano, the impressive 21-year-old will now take on El Grande Americano. Plus, The Vision — sans the suspended Bron Breaker — will be in action. It will be Bronson Reed, Austin Theory and Logan Paul taking on the team of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Penta and Dragon Lee.
There are also two major championship matches on the show Monday that will feature two of the greatest Irish Superstars to ever lace up a pair of boots.
Becky Lynch was able to win back her Women's Intercontinental Championship from Maxxine Dupri on the January 5 edition of WWE Raw, albeit in controversial fashion. Now she'll have the opportunity to put "Moody" Maxxine behind her for good when she defends the title against the now former champion.
Last but certainly not least, Finn Balor has found some renewed ambition to start 2026 and he will face off against CM Punk with a chance to win the first World Heavyweight Championship of his career. Make sure to check back on Monday morning for The Takedown on SI's complete WWE Raw preview.
WWE Raw 1/19 Card (announced):
- CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
- Gunther kicks-off the show
- Rey Mysterio, Penta and Dragon Lee vs. Bronson Reed, Austin Theory and Logan Paul w/ Paul Heyman
- Je'Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com