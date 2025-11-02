Wrestling On FanNation

Jade Cargill Dominates Tiffany Stratton To Win WWE Women's Championship

For the first time in her professional wrestling career, Jade Cargill is now a world champion. She defeated Tiffany Stratton at Saturday Night's Main Event to win the WWE Women's Championship.

Rick Ucchino

The storm arrived at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event with the force of a category five hurricane.

Jade Cargill flat-out dominated Tiffany Stratton in front of a stunned crowd at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City to capture the WWE Women's Championship.

Stratton was nowhere near 100 percent for this fight, thanks to the blindside attack by Cargill eight days ago on Friday Night SmackDown, and Jade exploited her glaring weakness from jump.

All it took was one little toss onto her knee and Tiffany was severely compromised. Cargill then attacked like a shark that smelled blood in the water.

Jade unleashed a relentless assault of power moves, including a modified Michinoku driver, fall away slams, and numerous power bombs. Stratton tried to hang on with all her might, but Cargill finally put her away after a thunderous Jaded slam.

This victory marks the first World Championship of Cargill's career. She had never even competed for one prior to signing with WWE, this despite being undefeated for a vast majority of her tenure in All Elite Wrestling.

Cargill did win the inaugural TBS Championship and held that title for 508 days until she dropped it to current AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander. That was an AEW record until quite recently. Mercedes Moné has now held the TBS Title for 521 days and counting.

Tiffany Stratton's championship reign now comes to an end after an impressive 301 days.

She captured the title back in January after she cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax. Stratton would go on to have successful title defenses against Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus and Cargill on multiple occasions prior to Jade's victory Saturday night.

Stratton has been a mainstay on Friday Night SmackDown this year, but she may now be in line for a little time off. It was suggested by Michael Cole on commentary Saturday night that she might be forced to take a step back due to her kayfabe knee injury.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Cargill now that she is the WWE Women's Champion. Maybe fans may be hopeful that Bianca Belair will soon return to challenge her former tag team partner, but there is still reportedly no timeline for her return to the ring.

The E-S-T has been out of action for months after suffering a broken knuckle at WrestleMania 41.

