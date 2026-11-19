Jeff Hardy is taking a break from professional wrestling, with the hope being that time away from the ring will relieve some of the neck issues he's been dealing with recently.

The multi-time WWE and TNA World Heavyweight Champion was written off of television on the October 29 edition of TNA iMPACT!, the victim of a brutal backstage assault at the hands of Sam Shaw and Joseph Sawyer.

The former Wyatt Sicks members put a trash can over Hardy's head and caved in the receptacle with a pair of axes. While appearing on Thursday's episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Hardy said the angle was filmed to give a bulging disc in his neck a chance to heel up before he takes any more bumps in the ring.

The biggest fear for Hardy is that additional impacts of wrestling could herniate the disk in his neck, and negatively impact his every day life more than the injury has already.

“It’s not terrible," Hardy told Van Vliet. "When I paint for a while and my head’s down for a long time, I can really feel it, and sleep has kind of not been that great, because it does bug me at night. So, it’s not a terrible pain, but I don’t want it to be a terrible pain. That’s what I’m afraid of, naturally. But yeah, I just feel like I need a break from pro wrestling, just for a few months.”

Jeff Hardy would love to rekindle his feud with CM Punk in 2027

CM Punk | Netflix

While Jeff Hardy's 2026 has come to a premature end, he already has his sights set on the new year. During his conversation with Van Vliet, he spoke about the possibility of a return to WWE programming and said there was one feud in particular he'd love to rekindle if given the opportunity.

“I always say me and Umaga was my favorite feud. But it’s hard not to love the feud between Jeff Hardy and CM Punk,” Hardy said. “Naturally, when I see him in the WWE Universe now, and how good he looks, and how good he’s performing, it’s like, ‘Wow, what would that look like?’ Maybe that’s what I should start manifesting, is a feud, one more feud with CM Punk.”

Hardy has not been under WWE contract in nearly five years, but he and his brother Matt did make a number of NXT appearances in 2025 as part of the company's partnership with TNA Wrestling. His last televised main roster appearance came back in November 2021, where he teamed with Drew McIntyre to defeat Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss on an episode of SmackDown.

“I’m super interested in what the pop would sound like as far as if there’s any chance of me being a little more popular than [Punk} at this point, which would be super interesting just to see what would happen. So, yeah, I’m gonna get the manifesting out there," Hardy said to CVV.