Jey Uso's Latest Comments About WWE Fans Will Anger Them Even More

Jey Uso certainly isn't making any new fans ahead of his King of the Ring finals match against Oba Femi this weekend at WWE Night of Champions.

This time last year, Jey Uso was one of the most beloved characters in the WWE Universe. But just one year later, with the Bloodline rising to prominence on Raw once again, a lot of fans are singing a different tune when it comes to the Yeet Man.

His latest run through the King of the Ring tournament, eliminating fan favorites like LA Knight on his way to the finals, has left a good portion of the WWE Universe disenfranchised with the former World Heavyweight Champion. And with a likely assist from Brock Lesnar this weekend to beat Oba Femi at Night of Champions, it certainly won't help matters.

Surprisingly, it doesn't seem Jey cares about how the WWE Universe views him.

Jey Uso | WWE

Jey Uso: I Really Don’t Care About the Fans no More

Uso sat down with Jackie Redmond ahead of Night of Champions to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While discussing the fans' reaction to him realigning with Roman Reigns after everything they went through in the past, Uso made it abundantly clear that he no longer cares about the fans and what they think.

"You want me to be honest? I really don't care about the fans no more," Jey Uso said. "Because when I was doing my thing, they saw the hate. I can't miss it. It's all in my face. Social media, whatever it is, man. When my name pops up, I see it out there.

"I'm gonna let y'all know, most dislikes video on social media on WWE social media platform, look it up, Uce. Like five, six, ten videos out there, it's all good. If anything, that thing lit a fire under me, all the noise, all the opinions, cool. It is what it is, because that's part of the job. What's up?"

What does King Jey Uso mean for the fans?

When Jackie pushed back, asking Jey if he truly believed he wasn't loved by WWE fans, Uso admitted he believes there was love there at one point and that he appreciates his "day one" fans.

"I do, I do, I take it back," Jey Uso said. "It's 50/50, man. Like I said, I'm confused. Pulling me left and right. I yeet, I talk crap. I'm me now, and on some real -- my day ones know who they are. But there was a lot of people who did doubt me, still doubting me right now, yeet!"

Brock Lesnar | WWE

With a likely assist from Brock Lesnar waiting in the wings for Jey Uso against Oba Femi this weekend at Night of Champions, Uso had the following to say to the fans as far as what to expect once he becomes King of the Ring this weekend.

"I think I will either be the most loved or the most hated wrestler on planet Earth," Jey Uso admitted. "Because I want to. [You don't care if you're loved or hated?] No, no. At the end of the day, man, they're still watching me, Jackie. Whether it be good news or bad news, it's still news."