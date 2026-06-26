Predictions for Night of Champions: Will Oba Femi Rule Jey Uso and Win His Crown?

It's going to be a long weekend of professional wrestling, and it all gets started Saturday afternoon with WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The finals of both the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will take place as Oba Femi battle Jey Uso and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan takes on IYO SKY.

Will Brock Lesnar emerge to cost The Ruler his crown? Will Liv Morgan earn her opportunity to become a double champion? Who will even be WWE Champion during SummerSlam weekend in August?

There are many options on the table for WWE heading into the 'Biggest Party of the Summer', and we did our best to connect the dots, as multiple match results on Saturday afternoon could have an impact on the others.

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to give final thoughts and predictions ahead of this weekend's crucial Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For more in-depth analysis on each match, check out our WWE Night of Champions predictions video above.

Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints for the Men's United States Championship

Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn | WWE

There's a world that exists where Ricky Saints proves himself to be absolutely undeniable and he walks out of Saudi Arabia as the new Men's United States Champion. It would certainly be one of the more shocking results of the entire weekend, as Trick Williams is a heavy favorite to retain his title.

A Saints victory would solidify him as a player on the main roster and potentially set the stage for a summer chock-full of banger title exchanges between himself, Trick and Carmelo Hayes. The smart money is on the man who looks like money, however, and we are all sticking with Trick Willy to get the win.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Trick Williams

Zack Heydorn: Trick Williams

Blake Lovell: Trick Williams

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the Women's United States Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill | WWE

WWE is making a bit of history at Night of Champions by having Tiffany Stratton defend the Women's United States Championship on a PLE. It'll be the first time since the title was commissioned that it has been defended outside an episode of SmackDown or on a Saturday Night's Main Event.

This is one of the toughest matches on the card to predict. Stratton has made it perfectly clear to Chelsea Green that she doesn't need a friend to knock off Jade Cargill. The numbers game says otherwise and both Rick and Zack believe Tiffany will find out just how wrong she is the hard way.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Jade Cargill

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Jade Cargill

Blake Lovell: Tiffany Stratton

Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker | WWE

This match will become way more intriguing to watch if Jey Uso wins the King of the Ring Tournament earlier in the night. If Uce is able to knock off Oba Femi en route to challenging for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, then Rollins versus Breakker could be a pseudo-No. 1 Contender's Match.

The steel cage element offers little more than an illusion of protection from outside interference, so expect shenanigans abound in this one. It's a tough one to call, regardless of the potential SummerSlam ramifications. The Vision just doesn't have much momentum right now, and it has all of us leaning toward a Rollins victory.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Seth Rollins

Zack Heydorn: Seth Rollins

Blake Lovell: Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn | WWE

It may be now or never for Sami Zayn. The Underdog from the Underground is going to receive a hero's welcome when he steps into the ring in Saudi Arabia. The crowd will be firmly behind him and WWE will have the opportunity to create an all-time moment by having Zayn with the title.

WWE had that exact same opportunity at Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal and decided to pass, but Zayn does have significant history with Jey Uso should he win KotR. Their story heading into SummerSlam is pre-written. It would make sense for WWE to pull the trigger, but we don't expect creative to do that.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Cody Rhodes

Zack Heydorn: Cody Rhodes

Blake Lovell: Cody Rhodes

Queen of the Ring Finals: Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY

Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY | WWE

As the reigning Women's World Champion, it did not make much sense for Liv Morgan to be included in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, let alone for her to advance to the finals. And yet, here we are. Morgan has not defended her own championship on television, but now she's one win away from challenging for another.

The prospects of her winning on Saturday, however, are not great. Whether cracks continue to form in The Judgment Day or Stephanie Vaquer makes her long-awaited return from injury, something will clear the way for IYO SKY to punch her ticket to SummerSlam. But which champion will she challenge?

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: IYO SKY

Zack Heydorn: IYO SKY

Blake Lovell: IYO SKY

King of the Ring Finals: Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso

Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso | WWE

Fans who cannot underway why Jey Uso is in this match need to rewatch his promo exchange with Oba Femi this past Monday night. He is still massively over with the live crowds, even if the internet has soured on him. He also has history with all three men competing for the WWE Champion on Saturday.

With all due respect to the former World Champion, there's just no convincing way for him to knock off The Ruler without compromising the integrity of the tournament. Brock Lesnar could very well be a factor, but Oba Femi appears to be a man of destiny right now. The Beast be damned, Oba will be King.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Oba Femi

Zack Heydorn: Oba Femi

Blake Lovell: Oba Femi