Jey Uso Responds to Fan Backlash Over King of the Ring Win

Jey Uso has some choice words for the members of the WWE Universe who are upset about him advancing to the next round of the King of the Ring Tournament on SmackDown.

Friday night on WWE SmackDown, the main event featured a fatal four-way between Jey Uso, LA Knight, Finn Balor, and Royce Keys in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament. Based on the last few weeks of Raw, it seemed apparent that LA Knight would be on a collision course with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but when Uso emerged victorious instead, the WWE Universe was quick to express their displeasure.

WWE would post the match in full on its YouTube channel following SmackDown, and the general consensus is overwhelmingly negative. While the video's likes currently sit at 16K, the dislikes are a staggering 90K, making it one of WWE's most disliked videos of the year.

Jey Uso: Keep watching n Stay mad

Never one to shy away from negative fan reaction, Jey Uso took to his Instagram Stories today to taunt those who weren't thrilled by his victory on Friday night, posting the following message:

"Told yall imma win dis bih. Keep watching n Stay mad," Jey Uso said in his post.

Jey Uso's victory on Friday night pretty much gives him a guaranteed spot in the King of the Ring finals at Night of Champions. As his semi-finals opponent, Je'Von Evans, isn't currently in the position of challenging for a top title in WWE at the moment, especially at an event like SummerSlam.

Jey Uso | WWE

What's next for LA Knight and Jey Uso?

Despite not advancing in the King of the Ring on Friday, it appears things between LA Knight and the Bloodline are far from finished.

The outspoken Raw Superstar has made it very clear in recent months that he doesn't like seeing Jimmy and Jey Uso help Roman Reigns restore the Bloodline in WWE. Unfortunately for Knight, his worst fears are coming true as the OTC is currently using Jacob Fatu to try to bring Solo Sikoa back into the fold as well.

With Jey Uso and LA Knight both scheduled to be under the same roof tonight in Baltimore on Raw, it's pretty clear that there won't be enough security in the house to keep these two men apart.

In addition to dealing with LA Knight, Jey Uso will also have a good vantage point to scout his King of the Ring finals opponent as Oba Femi will go one-on-one with AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio later this evening.