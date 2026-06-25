Triple H Names Four WWE Stars Who Will Main Event WrestleMania

The future is so bright in WWE that Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque needs to wear shades.

Whether you're watching Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown or NXT, there's no shortage of young, up-and-coming stars who have the potential to be big-time main event players for years to come. Levesque highlighted four of them in particular.

The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on the Stephen A. Smith Show on Sirius XM Thursday morning, and was asked about the importance of consistently keeping the pipeline stocked with young talent. Whittling his response down to one word, it's paramount.

Triple H names four stars who will main event WrestleMania one day

Oba Femi | WWE



"You see the John Cena's retiring, AJ Styles retiring. As you see some of these talent at the peak of their careers, you have to have those young talent underneath them," Levesque told Stephen A. "Oba Femi is going to be as big as anybody has ever been in this business."

WWE clearly has big plans in the works for The Ruler. Femi defeated Brock Lesnar in dominating fashion at WrestleMania 42 back in April, and even though he lost the rematch at Clash in Italy, he's just as over with the crowd as he's ever been before. Triple H went on to say that Femi will main event WrestleMania one day, along with three others.

"Sol Ruca has an opportunity to be a standout star. Je'von Evans is one of the young guys. He reminds me of a young Jeff Hardy that just has this incredible move set, but just has an energy and a youth about him that you can't look away from him.

"Trick [William] is just the personality plus. Again, he's another guy you can't look away from. These are the young talents that are gonna take WWE into the future. You're seeing them rise now, but two, three years from now, four years from now, these are gonna be the main events of WrestleMania. I promise you."

Both Oba Femi and Trick Williams will be in action this weekend at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

The Ruler has a chance to launch himself into the main event scene immediately when he faces Jey Uso in the King of the Ring Tournament finals. The Winner will move on to challenge either World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns or WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in August.

Trick Williams, meanwhile, will be defending his Men's United States Championship Saturday afternoon against Ricky Saints.