Unfortunate Update On Switchblade Jay White Amid AEW Injury Hiatus
It's possible that Switchblade Jay White could be out of action for the remainder of 2025.
That update was provided by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select Friday night. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion suffered a broken hand back at the end of March and was subsequently ruled ineligible to compete in the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament.
The recovery time for a broken hand can vary from several weeks to several months, depending on the severity of the fracture and its location. Unfortunately for Jay White, that's not the only issue he's been trying to recover from this year.
"Those that we’ve spoken to claim that Jay White had also been dealing with a shoulder injury," Ross Sapp reported on Friday. "Sources in the company have said that White had been weighing whether or not to get shoulder surgery, though we haven’t heard if that decision was made. If so, it’s possible he’d miss the rest of the year."
A banged up Bang Bang Gang
The entire Bang Bang Gang has been plagued by injuries for quite some time now. Juice Robinson just returned at All In Texas after missing a significant amount of time over the last two years due to separate spine and leg injuries.
The Gunns had also just returned to action at the big ballpark in Arlington, but Colten Gunn suffered an injury on the July 17 taping of AEW Collision, which required both Austin and himself to be pulled from the ongoing AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament.
The Takedown on SI wishes both Jay White and Colten Gunn the best recovery possible. We hope to see them back in an AEW ring soon.
