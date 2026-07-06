Jey Uso's Wife, Takecia, Reportedly Files for Divorce

Jey Uso and his wife will be getting divorced.

According to a report from TMZ, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and his wife, Takecia Travis Fatu will end their 12-year marriage. She has reportedly requested exclusive use of the home, spousal support, child support, and attorney fees. The couple has two children together.

Jey Uso began his run in WWE as a tag team with his brother Jimmy Uso. The duo won tag team gold multiple times throughout their career and holds the record for the longest tag team title reign in WWE history.

Jey broke out on his own as a singles star in WWE during the pandemic and was a key figure in The Bloodline story, alongside his brother, Roman Reigns, and eventually Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa.

Throughout the last five years, Jey Uso has challenged for the world title on multiple occasions. He was the winner of the Royal Rumble last year and went on to WrestleMania to face Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Jey won that match to earn the first world title of his career.

Jey Uso and The Bloodline are back

Roman Reigns | WWE

Currently, Jey Uso is back with The Bloodline. He and Jimmy rejoined the group after Roman Reigns won the world title at this year's WrestleMania.

Jey has been determined to win the other world title so he can sit opposite Roman Reigns at the other end of the table. Jey nearly secured his opportunity at SummerSlam this year, making it to the King of the Ring tournament finals, but lost to Oba Femi at Night of Champions.

Now, Jey has to work a different angle to get a world title match. Sami Zayn holds the other world championship and is scheduled to defend that title on this week's episode of Raw against Cody Rhodes. Zayn defeated Rhodes and Gunther in a Triple Threat Match at Night of Champions to win the championship, which marked his first world title win in WWE.

Regarding Jey's marriage and divorce, his wife said that their marriage was “irretrievably broken." Jey has not issued an official statement yet. At this time, Jey Uso is not scheduled for a match or segment on Raw. However, because of his close relationship to the world title picture on SmackDown, it's safe to assume he'll be around.

Jey has recently been feuding with LA Knight.