John Cena Appears On Kai Cenat's Twitch Stream And Gets Fanum Taxed
John Cena appeared on streamer Kai Cenat's channel this past Sunday (October 13). Cenat is no stranger to big-name guests, having interviewed A-listers like Nikki Minaj and Kevin Hart in the past. Cena immediately understood the assignment and provided Cenat's audience with several memorable moments.
Cena arrived in Cenat's domain in classic Cena fashion, his theme music playing in the background. (You might want to lower your volume--Cenat screams a lot in this clip.)
At one point in the stream, Cenat and his AMP streamer squad broke out in dance. Cena naturally joined along, like a G.
Super Cena also dropped some gems on his transition from WWE to acting, and how he stays happy and moves forward to the next goal on his list.
There was also an incredible Cena motivational speech. Someone get this guy a TED talk spot immediately.
There was an invisible Cena "you can't see me" jest that Cena stated in the past he's grown to hate. Seems he still hates it.
Cena also spoke to Cenat's mom, telling her how special the streamer is. The most amazing moment, though, came when Cena and Cenat were enjoying hamburgers. If you're not familiar with Kai Cenat and the AMP group of streamers, Cenat shares his streaming house with Fanum. Fanum likes to break into Cenat's room whenever food is present to "tax" whoever is eating, i.e. he steals their food.
Thus, it was a given that the infamous Fanum Tax would occur during this moment.
Do yourself a favor and watch the whole stream. Cenat's unique interview style and Cena's honesty and willingness to play along makes for a great watch.
