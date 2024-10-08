John Cena Reacts To The Rock Mocking Him At Bad Blood: Are They Teasing A Trilogy Match?
The Rock returned to WWE at the Bad Blood PLE over the weekend and has current business with both Roman Reigns and Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes on the table, but don't think he's forgotten about a former rival.
After returning and staring down both Reigns and Rhodes as Bad Blood went off the air, The Rock cut a promo on his social media channels that addressed his reasoning for being in the building. "You wanna know how The Final Boss is feeling about all that," Rock said. "The Final Boss will tell you. The Final Boss will tell you, when The Final Boss is ready for you to know."
The Rock then continued walking outside near WWE production trucks and saw John Cena's face on one of them. He pointed at Cena's face and said "go eat some Fruity Pebbles." The Rock famously called John Cena a bowl of Fruity Pebbles during their first feud together because of the brightly colored t-shirts that Cena would regularly wear to the ring.
So, is a match in the works? Cena took to social media and addressed The Rock's words by simply posting a picture of a Fruity Pebbles cereal box.
In 2025, Cena will begin his retirement tour in WWE and has confirmed that it will be his last year of in-ring competition for the company. Cena's last match with WWE was a six-man tag team match on the August 4 episode of WWE Raw this year. Cena teamed with Awesome Truth and defeated The Judgment Day.
