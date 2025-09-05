Wrestling On FanNation

WWE SmackDown Preview (9/5/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

John Cena makes his final appearance in Chicago as WWE SmackDown goes live Friday night from the Allstate Arena.

Rick Ucchino

John Cena
John Cena / WWE

The WWE train keeps rolling right along with Clash in Paris in the rearview mirror and the first-ever Wrestlepalooza just a little over two weeks away.

Friday night's episode of SmackDown has the potential to be can't miss, as WWE will be laying the groundwork for what is reportedly going to be an absolutely stacked Premium Live Event to kick off the ESPN streaming era. And it all starts with John Cena.

It was over 23 years ago when the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion began his WWE journey at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois and Cena will now get his chance to say good-bye to the very venue where he made his impactful debut against Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Over 16,000 people will be in attendance to pay their respects to the 'Greatest of All-Time', but the major question heading into the show is whether or not Brock Lesnar will be in the building.

No one has seen nor heard from The Beast, save for one phone call that was made to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, since his shocking return at SummerSlam. Lesnar dropped the former WWE Champion with an F-5 in front of a stunned New Jersey crowd and left. 

John Cena has said whenever Brock wants some, he can come back and get some. It's been rumored that these two long-time rivals will face each other one last time at Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, Indiana. Will the build to that final showdown start later tonight?

CM Punk
CM Punk / WWE

WWE can't put on a show at the Allstate Arena and expect the Second City Saint to stay away. CM Punk may be a Raw Superstar, but he's Chicago's favorite son and the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' has heavily hinted that he will be in the building tonight. And it's possible that he will not be alone.

Punk's rivalry with Seth Rollins has far surpassed its boiling point. After being screwed over yet again at Clash in Paris, the former World Heavyweight Champion has become a powder keg that is rigged to blow, but there's there's now an immovable object obstructing his path to The Visionary.

It was made abundantly clear this past Monday night on Raw that Punk will not put his hands on Becky Lynch, under any circumstances. He has still promised that The Man will regret putting her hands on him and costing him the World Title. Does this mean, what we all think it means? Hopefully we'll all find out tonight.

No matches have been booked for SmackDown, as of this writing, but both Randy Orton and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton are being advertised for the show.

Check back for updates as more segments are announced throughout the day. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's show in Chicago.

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

WWE SmackDown Time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

WWE SmackDown Location:

Location: Allstate Arena, Chicago, Illinois

WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):

John Cena makes his final appearance in Chicago

CM Punk addresses his hometown crowd

Rick Ucchino
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

