Naomi Offers Hilarious Reaction To AJ Lee WWE Return Rumors
AJ Lee appears to be on her way back to WWE, and it's a move that is going to mean something not only to many fans, but some of the WWE roster as well. That includes former WWE Women's World Champion Naomi.
Naomi, who recently vacated her title to take time off after revealing her pregnancy, came up with Lee through WWE developmental more than 15 years ago. Her latest post on social media indicates she is very excited about the notion of a potential return to the promotion for the former WWE Divas Champion.
Quoting an old interview from earlier this year, Naomi revealed she's ready to lose her mind if Lee returns to WWE while she's gone.
"If she returns while I’m out y'all will witness the crash out of the century on this app," she joked (or at least, we think she's joking).
It is unclear how long Naomi will be out of action for as she prepares to deliver her first child, though Lee is expected to be a part of the upcoming WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event, likely in a mixed-tag match alongside her husband CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.
Naomi On A Potential Lee Return
As noted, this is not the first time Naomi has opined about Lee coming back to WWE.
“I be harassing her (AJ Lee) husband (CM Punk) about that all the time. I told him, I said, ‘You need to tell her I can’t retire until she comes back,’" she told The Wrestling Classic earlier this year.
Naomi made it clear she has great admiration for Lee, who is considered one of the most influential WWE women's wrestlers of her era.
"For her to be gone over a decade and to still be missed and to still be wanted so bad, I think speak volumes and just tells you what she did for women’s wrestling and who she was,” she said.
Lee broke out on WWE television in 2012 while paired with Daniel Bryan, eventually forming a brief partnership with CM Punk. The two would marry in real-life, all as Lee became one of WWE's standout performers. She would step away from WWE in 2015, with one of her final matches coming at WrestleMania 31 in a tag match with Paige against The Bella Twins.
WWE inadvertently spoiled her impending return on Wednesday, but deleted the reference from social media shortly after.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, TNA & More
Former WWE Champion No-Shows Charity Wrestling Event In The UK
TKO Announces Extended WWE, UFC, Las Vegas Partnership Ahead Of WrestleMania 42
Former WWE Star Describes WWE Changes After Vince McMahon Returned In 2023
Karrion Kross Speaks Out Again On Whether His WWE Exit Is A Storyline