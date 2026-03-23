John Cena Hints at New Backstage WWE Role

John Cena will be a WWE superstar for life. Or so he hopes.

Whether his stardom lives backstage, remotely from wherever he is conducting other important business, or even back on television in some capacity, Cena's legacy will shine within WWE forever.

The 17-time WWE World champion signed a five-year WWE ambassador deal with WWE just days before his last match on December 13 against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. And all throughout his retirement tour, Cena preached about wanting to give back to the pro wrestling business however he could.

Cena himself has been very open to the idea of staying immersed in WWE's operations and the development of WWE superstars. He spoke at MEGACon Orlando over the weekend and hinted at returning to WWE in an official role.

John Cena | WWE

John Cena wants a new role with WWE

Cena joined the Kickin' It With Keegan talk show at MEGACon Orlando on Saturday and said he's hopeful that his new role with WWE will be approved and completely worked out soon.

"I am working diligently to try to figure out my next path as a contributing, useful member of WWE. I think I might crack the code, and I think we have something,a nd if the stars align and everybody signs off, I will be a whole lot more integrated in the system and I'm very excited about the road ahead. And I'm just crossing my fingers that it works." John Cena at MEGACon Orlando

Details of Cena's new role are still being worked out

The pro wrestling world would be lucky to have Cena integrated back into the WWE fold in some way. His wisdom, passion for creativity, and experience could do wonders for WWE and its stars. The specifics of Cena's potential new role are still being worked out, but he's really excited about the future and is optimistic that everything will work itself out.

Cena can often be found giving advice to young superstars and main event players, and his concept to put over NXT superstars on the same card as his last match was an extremely impactful gesture. He's spoken of so positively by his own peers on dozens of podcasts throughout the years.

The WWE locker room, product, and front office will instantly level up with Cena back in the picture, which is really saying something considering how stacked the roster and overall WWE team is today.