John Cena Intercontinental Championship Defense Set For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

John Cena will defend the Men's Intercontinental Championship for the first time ever during his final Survivor Series appearance on Saturday, November 29.

The 'Greatest of All-Time' will take on Dominik Mysterio in a rematch of last week's match in Boston, where Cena knocked off Dirty Dom to become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

The match was set up during Monday night's opening segment on WWE Raw in New York. Dirty Dom interrupted Cena's good-bye to Madison Square Garden by demanding a shot at winning back 'his' Intercontinental Championship.

Rematch accepted, but on Dom's terms...



John Cena will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series in San Diego! 😱 pic.twitter.com/Hu6HQ2nXfl — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025

Cena was ready to defend the gold right then and there, but having learned a lesson from the Monday prior, Dom said the match would happen on his terms. After losing the belt in Cena's hometown, Mysterio said he wanted his rematch on his home turf of San Diego, California, the site of Survivor Series: WarGames.

The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion wasted no time whatsoever in agreeing to the match. It was the first of two championship matches to be made official for the show. After attacking Stephanie Vaquer on back-to-back weeks, Nikki Bella will get her shot at the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series.

Meanwhile, Cena was still looking for a fight on his final Monday Night Raw and he challenged Dom to a non-title match. But he soon found himself on the wrong end of a 3-on-1 beatdown when Finn Balor and JD McDonagh got involved.

LET'S GO!!!!



John Cena, Rey Mysterio and Sheamus will join forces to take on The Judgment Day RIGHT NOW at @TheGarden! pic.twitter.com/Q8Qr4EQjyr — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025

Luckily for Cena, he had some friends in the back who were ready to fight by his side. Sheamus and Rey Mysterio ran down to the ring to even the odds against the Judgment Day. Naturally, a six-man tag team match ensued.

The good guys would go on to pick up the win in what was a very fun match-up. John Cena would score the decisive pinfall after hitting an Attitude Adjustment on McDonagh.

The Last Real Champion now has just two appearances left in his WWE career. His retirement match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.. The winner of The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament will be his opponent.

WWE Survivor Series Card (announced):

Dominik Mysterio | WWE

John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella for the Women's World Championship

Men's WarGames Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & TBD vs. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre & TBD

Women's WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair & TBD vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend & TBD

