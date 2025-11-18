John Cena Intercontinental Championship Defense Set For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames
John Cena will defend the Men's Intercontinental Championship for the first time ever during his final Survivor Series appearance on Saturday, November 29.
The 'Greatest of All-Time' will take on Dominik Mysterio in a rematch of last week's match in Boston, where Cena knocked off Dirty Dom to become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.
The match was set up during Monday night's opening segment on WWE Raw in New York. Dirty Dom interrupted Cena's good-bye to Madison Square Garden by demanding a shot at winning back 'his' Intercontinental Championship.
Cena was ready to defend the gold right then and there, but having learned a lesson from the Monday prior, Dom said the match would happen on his terms. After losing the belt in Cena's hometown, Mysterio said he wanted his rematch on his home turf of San Diego, California, the site of Survivor Series: WarGames.
The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion wasted no time whatsoever in agreeing to the match. It was the first of two championship matches to be made official for the show. After attacking Stephanie Vaquer on back-to-back weeks, Nikki Bella will get her shot at the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series.
Meanwhile, Cena was still looking for a fight on his final Monday Night Raw and he challenged Dom to a non-title match. But he soon found himself on the wrong end of a 3-on-1 beatdown when Finn Balor and JD McDonagh got involved.
Luckily for Cena, he had some friends in the back who were ready to fight by his side. Sheamus and Rey Mysterio ran down to the ring to even the odds against the Judgment Day. Naturally, a six-man tag team match ensued.
The good guys would go on to pick up the win in what was a very fun match-up. John Cena would score the decisive pinfall after hitting an Attitude Adjustment on McDonagh.
The Last Real Champion now has just two appearances left in his WWE career. His retirement match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.. The winner of The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament will be his opponent.
WWE Survivor Series Card (announced):
John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella for the Women's World Championship
Men's WarGames Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & TBD vs. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre & TBD
Women's WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair & TBD vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend & TBD
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com