Opening Segment And New Match Added To Final WWE Raw Episode Of 2025

WWE is back on the road after some much-deserved time off for Christmas and holiday festivities, and there is one final episode of Monday Night Raw before we ring in the new year.

The flagship show will take over the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, on December 29, and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has delivered his weekly rundown a day earlier than normal.

During his official announcement that was posted to social media Saturday afternoon, Pearce let it be known that Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Logan Paul will be in the building on Monday and that The Vision will be opening the show.

This comes on the heels of The Vision's tag team victory over CM Punk and Rey Mysterio a week ago, and just seven days before Bron Breakker challenges The 'Best in the World' for the World Heavyweight Championship.

What about Austin Theory, you may be asking yourself. Don't worry, Atlanta's favorite son will also be in Orlando. Is he officially a member of The Vision? We're not quite sure just yet, but we do know that he will be facing off against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in singles competition.

There are also two major title matches on the docket this Monday night, including Stephanie Vaquer putting her Women's World Championship on the line against Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez in a triple threat match.

Finally, Jey and Jimmy Uso are looking to put an end to their nearly three year long title drought (as a team) when they challenge AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the World Tag Team Championship.

Check back for more updates on Monday morning when The Takedown on SI releases our complete WWE Raw preview for December 29.

WWE Raw 12/29 Card (Announced):

Stephanie Vaquer | WWE

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. The Usos for the World Tag Team Championship

Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio

The Vision to open the show

