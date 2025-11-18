Brock Lesnar And Roman Reigns Make Dramatic Returns On WWE Raw

WWE promised a historic night inside Madison Square Garden this week for WWE Raw and they delivered.

Not only did John Cena make his final Raw appearance in what was a winning effort in a six-man tag team match alongside Sheamus and Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day, but Becky Lynch also lost the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship to Maxxine Dupri thanks to the surprising return of AJ Lee.

That's a month worth of WWE surprises right there and wasn't even the biggest news of the show. That jolt came in the main event segment when both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns made their WWE returns.

The main event segment was a War Games face-off between Team Punk & Rhodes and Team Paul Heyman. Heyman's team walked out first and Punk, Rhodes, and The Usos made their way after. Once they got to the ring, the two sides brawled ahead of their showdown inside War Games at Survivor Series.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns return to WWE set to join War Games at Survivor Series

Brock Lesnar | WWE

Punk and Rhodes got momentum for their team, but then Lesnar's music blared through the arena. Lesnar walked out and it was clear he was the fifth man on Team Heyman for War Games. Earlier in the night, Heyman promised that the fifth man would be epic.

Lesnar destroyed CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. He then stood tall all alone in the ring, just not for long. Roman Reigns made his entrance and stood toe to toe with Lesnar. Reigns then clocked Lesnar with a Superman Punch and the brawl between both sides was on again. Like Lesnar, it appears Reigns is going to be the fifth man for Rhodes and Punk.

Punk and Reigns have been at odds with Heyman since he turned on both of them and sided with Seth Rollins to form The Vision after WrestleMania this year. As for Lesnar, he made his return to WWE at SummerSlam and took out John Cena. He then beat Cena at the first-ever Wrestlepalooza and on the same show, Heyman returned as Lesnar's personal ring announcer. It's clear they are on the same page once again.

Rhodes, Punk, Reigns, and The Usos are scheduled to face Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Brock Lesnar inside War Games at Survivor Series on November 29 in San Diego.

Other announced matches for Survivor Series include John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women's World Championship, and more.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Dolph Ziggler Returns To WWE As The 'Last Time Is Now' Tournament Continues

Ric Flair Explains Reason For Leaving AEW Dynamite On Wednesday Night

WWE Announces Special Black Friday Sale For WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas

Major Update On TNA's New Media Rights Deal (Exclusive)