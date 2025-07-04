John Cena Names WWE Legend's Entrance As Greatest Of All Time
John Cena knows how to make an entrance. Whether it's running through a hundred versions of himself or being accompanied by a gang of old timey Chicago mobsters or appearing naked on stage at the Oscars.
So, naturally, when the 17-time World Champion discusses which WWE legend is responsible for having the greatest entrance of all time, it's probably best to take heed of what he has to say.
The WWE Champion was taking part in Complex's 'GOAT Talk' alongside his 'Heads of State' co-star, Idris Elba, when the topic of greatest wrestling entrance came up.
Given the competition for number one spot; The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Rock, The Ultimate Warrior, The Shield, The Legion of Doom, The Bushwackers and so on, it was still hard to argue with Cena's choice.
"A knee-jerk reaction. I got to go with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Glass. Glass breaks. Beer. Sometimes motor vehicles are involved. Leather vest. He does also wear the jorts."- John Cena
There you go. The jorts have it. Stone Cold Steve Austin is officially the owner of the greatest entrance in WWE history. From one GOAT to another.
Even to this day, over 20 years since he was last a full-time in-ring competitor, Austin still generates monster pops whenever the glass shatters and he makes his way to the ring, whether it's via ATV or he's stomping a mudhole in the aisle.
The believability and intensity Austin possessed in each entrance was a key part in what has made it so iconic for more than a quarter of a century now. No sizzle, all steak.
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
