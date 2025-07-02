Conflicting Reports Surface Regarding Dr Britt Baker Wanting Out Of AEW
Does Dr Britt Baker want out of her AEW contract? The answer to that question seems to vary from person to person.
The folks over at BodySlam reported Wednesday morning that the former AEW Women's Champion was actively looking to secure an early exit from the five-year extension she signed with All Elite Wrestling back in the fall of 2021. This came of the heels of Baker publishing a cryptic social media post the day before.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now done some digging into the Britt Baker situation, and his sources have 'vehemently denied' that Baker is actively trying to leave AEW.
"Those that we spoke to familiar with Britt's situation said that the idea of her wanting out of AEW, or even communicating that to AEW was "news to them," and that they had never heard anything resembling that," Ross Sapp said Wednesday afternoon.
"Britt Baker still has well over a year left on her AEW contract. With the possibility of injury time, there's a chance she could be under contract into 2027."
Dr. Britt Baker has not competed in AEW since last November, but was earmarked for a match with Serena Deeb that never came to fruition.
Ross Sapp has also heard that there have been conversations to bring Britt back into the fold at certain points over the last few months, but undisclosed hold-ups have kept that from happening. For the third time in the past several hours, stay tuned.
