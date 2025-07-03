Cody Rhodes Reportedly Cast To Play Iconic Street Fighter Character Alongside Roman Reigns
Who could possibly be better to portray an American military hero in the upcoming Street Fighter film than the American Nightmare himself?
Deadline reported Thursday morning that Cody Rhodes as has been cast as U.S. Air Force pilot Guile in the live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise.
The character first debuted in Street Fighter II, which Capcom released in back in 1991. Guile is one of the more popular fighters in the game's history, whose motivations center around avenging the death of his good friend and fellow pilot Charlie.
Rhodes joins a cast that already includes Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, David Dastmalchian, 50 Cent and fellow WWE Superstar and former World Champion Roman Reigns.
The Tribal Chief has been cast as the villainous Akuma, who debuted as a secret character and alternative boss to M. Bison in 1993's Super Street Fighter II. Plot and production details for the new movie are currently unknown.
Street Fighter does mark the second major film project for Cody Rhodes this year. The American Nightmare makes an appearance in the Naked Gun reboot starring Liam Neeson. The trailer for which can be seen in the video below.
