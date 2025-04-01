Booker T Confronted Swerve Strickland About VladTV Comments, VladTV Leaks Private DM In Response
Booker T has opened up on his conversation with Swerve Strickland about the AEW star's recent comments.
The two-time WWE Hall of Famer had previously stated that he believed that Strickland received fair treatment during his WWE run, which led to the former AEW World Champion responding to him. Strickland appeared on Vlad TV, where he brought up his issue with how Booker was treated by Vince McMahon in 2005 when the former WWE Chairman said the N-word in a segment.
Fast forward to the latest edition of Booker's "Reality of Wrestling" podcast, which featured the host's response to Strickland. That's where Booker T revealed that he had a face-to-face conversation with Strickland at an event last weekend in Richmond, Virginia.
"Low and behold, who was at the same event with me, actually as a part of the same party. It was literally the first person I ran into the morning of the event. Just like Swerve Strickland said, me having the energy when Vince McMahon said the N-word, rest assured I had the energy when I saw him because I approached Swerve Strickland and I had a conversation with Swerve Strickland."- Booker T
Booker expanded on their discussion, first noting that he had turned down an offer to appear on Vlad TV because he did not want to be "exploited" and that he wasn't going to "say anything negative towards any black man that’s ever been in this business because I know how hard it is for all of us."
He then revealed his disappointment with Strickland over his comments.
"I've been the first one saying it, any brother getting his bag, I'm all in 100%. I told Swerve Strickland to his face how disappointed I am in him as a young brother because all I did for Swerve Strickland was put him over and put him on a pedestal as being one of the best out there, that he deserves to being the AEW Champion.- Booker T
"For him to say something like that about me -- I don't know if these guys think racism stopped in 1990 when I got in the business, but it didn't. You may not hear about a lot of racial issues with Booker T because I handled racial issues hand first. I opened doors, I broke down barriers for people like Swerve Strickland. Swerve Strickland would perhaps not even be here if it wasn't for me.
"I have to apologize for nothing that I've done in this business because I've gone out there and I have literally represented in the ring and out of the ring from day one all the way to this day in 2025."
Additionally, Booker reiterated his stance on why he didn't appear on Vlad TV, telling Strickland that "you got played, bro" and that he "let that man [Vlad TV] play you and pitch you against me and me against you."
Then, in another twist, Vlad TV responded to Booker's statement that he turned down an appearance on his show by revealing an X DM thread between the two from 2020, which showed messages from Booker agreeing and showing excitement to do the interview.
Vlad said:
Booker T is lying. Booker was excited to do VladTV and was at the studio with our cameraman. I ran late that day, which is why the interview never happened. Here is the DM of the conversation in 2020.
You can view the full comments from Booker on his podcast below.
H/T Fightful for the transcription.
