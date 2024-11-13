Official WWE SmackDown Graphic Suggests Top Star Moving To WWE Raw
WWE Raw is moving to Netflix in January and the streaming giant wants all the top talent on their show. Of course, they won't get that, but one particular top guy has been circling the rumor mill: Roman Reigns.
And no there's strong evidence that this change is coming.
An interesting graphic has been floating around social media this week. It shows Solo Sikoa in place of Roman Reigns on a WWE SmackDown graphic card, intimating the OTC will be leaving his home of five years for the red brand on Monday nights.
If this is the case, some stipulation may be thrown into the Bloodline's upcoming Survivor Series match, in a match later this year, or he'll change brands during next year's WWE DRAFT.
In October, several reports stated that Netflix wanted WWE's top stars on their iteration of WWE Raw. More superstars means better viewership and Raw lacks depth, especially at the top of the card. Netflix reportedly asked for Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton, three of the company's top babyfaces.
The strongest evidence this brand change is imminent comes from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The arena is advertising SmackDown for March 2025, and in their promo graphic for the event, Roman Reigns is replaced by Solo Sikoa (see above). Unless creative plans change, which is always a possibility, Reigns will be making that switch likely no later than the WWE DRAFT.
An original version of the graphic featuring Roman Reigns can be seen on Peacock TV's website, Sling TV, Prime Video and others.
