WWE Legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Reveals The Origin Story Of The People's Eyebrow
The Rock still has a very good relationship with The People's Eyebrow, but that iconic Rock gimmick comes from a time deep in Dwayne Johnson's history.
During an interview with Complex, The Rock was asked about The People's Eyebrow and whether or not he still likes that part of The Rock character, even though he's been doing it for decades. Rock confirmed that he gets asked to do it all the time, but that he always has fun with it. He also revealed why, when, and how, it was created.
"People ask me that (to do The People's Eyebrow) all the time," Rock said. "I'll always have fun with it. You got to. I did that shit in high school. That's where it comes from. That was my way of messing with girls. And then I took that into WWE and then in some whacky way turn that into this iconic thing with the character of The Rock. I get, 'can you sing Your Welcome -- I get that all the time and do the eyebrow.' So, no, I got a good relationship with all of that.
MORE: The Rock Responds To Rumors He Won't Be At WWE WrestleMania 41
The Rock's new movie Red One opens up this weekend and rumors continue to swirl as to what involvement he'll have with WWE heading into 2025 with WrestleMania 41 looming in April.
The Rock most recently appeared for WWE at the Bad Blood PLE. He stared down Roman Reignsand Cody Rhodes, leading to speculation that he'll continue to be involved in The Bloodline saga.
The Rock currently does not have an official WWE return date set.
Recommended
The Rock Reveals How Wrestling Influenced His Hollywood Strategy
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Net Worth 2024
Cody Rhodes Reveals The Current State Of His Relationship With The Rock Since WrestleMania 40