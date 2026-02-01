John Cena Pays Emotional Tribute To AJ Styles After Retirement Match

John Cena has joined in with the tributes being paid to AJ Styles after the Phenomenal One’s retirement at the hands of Gunther at the 2026 Royal Rumble.

Styles was unable to find a way out of Gunther’s sleeper hold, succumbing to the same move that has finished off the in-ring works of Goldberg and Cena over the past seven months.

Unlike Cena, however, the former WWE Champion did not tap, instead he was rendered unconscious by The Ring General as he attempted to reach for the bottom rope.

The Career Killer strikes again... 😳 pic.twitter.com/b7I06gUB1l — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2026

Having already defeated Styles thanks to some quick thinking shenanigans on Monday Night Raw, recently, Gunther made the former TNA Champion his latest victim, in Riyadh, on Saturday.

In The Ring General’s bouts against Cena and Goldberg, each opponent has already acknowledged ahead of time that the matches against the Austrian would be the last in their careers. AJ Styles, however, took the match with the stipulation that if he lost, he had to retire.

John Cena pays his respects to AJ Styles

John Cena and AJ Styles shared the ring together for the final time during Crown Jewel Australia. | WWE

And with tributes pouring in for Styles following his defeat in Saudi Arabia, one stood out among the famous names. One of his greatest ever opponents and somebody who knows the taste of retirement all too well. John Cena.

Cena, who has posted several pictures of Styles to his Instagram account over the last week in anticipation of his match with Gunther at the Royal Rumble, was quick to take to social media to share his thoughts on the final match of one of his greatest ever rivals.

Writing on X, Cena said, “Phenomenal is an understatement. Respect is earned and few are more worthy of universal industry wide respect than . Thank you AJ for all you’ve done for wrestling. From anyone who’s seen you and those lucky enough to share canvas with you.”

Phenomenal is an understatement. Respect is earned and few are more worthy of universal industry wide respect than @AJStylesOrg. Thank you AJ for all you’ve done for wrestling. From anyone who’s seen you and those lucky enough to share canvas with you. — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 31, 2026

Cena face Styles at Money In The Bank 2016, SummerSlam 2016, Royal Rumble 2017 and Crown Jewel Australia, establishing the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion as one of his most seminal opponents, in the process. Styles was victorious at MITB 2016 and SummerSlam, but Cena would reign victorious on the other two occasions the pair met in the squared circle.

Styles removed is gloves following his loss to Gunther, and went to place them in the center of the ring, before putting them back on to pose for the crowd in Riyadh. Whether that is a hint that more post-WWE matches are to come and Styles is only ‘retired’ in WWE, remains to be seen.

