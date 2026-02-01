John Cena Pays Emotional Tribute To AJ Styles After Retirement Match
John Cena has joined in with the tributes being paid to AJ Styles after the Phenomenal One’s retirement at the hands of Gunther at the 2026 Royal Rumble.
Styles was unable to find a way out of Gunther’s sleeper hold, succumbing to the same move that has finished off the in-ring works of Goldberg and Cena over the past seven months.
Unlike Cena, however, the former WWE Champion did not tap, instead he was rendered unconscious by The Ring General as he attempted to reach for the bottom rope.
Having already defeated Styles thanks to some quick thinking shenanigans on Monday Night Raw, recently, Gunther made the former TNA Champion his latest victim, in Riyadh, on Saturday.
In The Ring General’s bouts against Cena and Goldberg, each opponent has already acknowledged ahead of time that the matches against the Austrian would be the last in their careers. AJ Styles, however, took the match with the stipulation that if he lost, he had to retire.
John Cena pays his respects to AJ Styles
And with tributes pouring in for Styles following his defeat in Saudi Arabia, one stood out among the famous names. One of his greatest ever opponents and somebody who knows the taste of retirement all too well. John Cena.
Cena, who has posted several pictures of Styles to his Instagram account over the last week in anticipation of his match with Gunther at the Royal Rumble, was quick to take to social media to share his thoughts on the final match of one of his greatest ever rivals.
Writing on X, Cena said, “Phenomenal is an understatement. Respect is earned and few are more worthy of universal industry wide respect than . Thank you AJ for all you’ve done for wrestling. From anyone who’s seen you and those lucky enough to share canvas with you.”
Cena face Styles at Money In The Bank 2016, SummerSlam 2016, Royal Rumble 2017 and Crown Jewel Australia, establishing the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion as one of his most seminal opponents, in the process. Styles was victorious at MITB 2016 and SummerSlam, but Cena would reign victorious on the other two occasions the pair met in the squared circle.
Styles removed is gloves following his loss to Gunther, and went to place them in the center of the ring, before putting them back on to pose for the crowd in Riyadh. Whether that is a hint that more post-WWE matches are to come and Styles is only ‘retired’ in WWE, remains to be seen.
Joe Baiamonte is a contributing writer for The Takedown On SI, joining the team in April, 2025. Joe has been covering professional wrestling, sports and entertainment for over a decade, serving as editor at SPORTbible between 2014 and 2018 - where he helped the team to three consecutive Football Blogging Awards - and as head of sport at Unilad. Joe has written for numerous outlets in the United Kingdom and United States, including The Sportsman, Sporf, Pubity, GiveMeSport and The Sportster, interviewing the likes of Neymar, Harry Kane, Ruud Gullit, Triple H, Ric Flair, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio, Aaron Boone, Alex Cora, Chris Sale and Chase Uttley. He has a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism and Broadcasting from the University of Salford and currently resides in Manchester, England, having been raised just down the road in Burnley. He briefly moved to Croatia with his family after the birth of his son, where he spent an entire summer writing on the beach and eating squid.Follow JoeBaia