John Cena Responds To Potential WWE Match With The Rock
Does John Cena want to have another match with The Rock in WWE?
Cena captured his record-breaking 17th World title at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Cody Rhodes, which came off the heels of Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber back in March.
It was Cena who accepted the offer of ‘The Final Boss’ The Rock to sell his soul for the opportunity at the Undisputed WWE Championship, and the champ is now set for a Street Fight with Rhodes in rematch at SummerSlam.
But is there a realistic possibility that Cena and Rock could face off one more time in a WWE ring?
During a recent appearance at the Denver Fan Expo, someone asked Cena about a potential match between the two WWE legends before his retirement tour finishes up in December, and he admitted that the idea is intriguing.
“Gosh, fantasy booking,” Cena said. “For those who are not inside baseball, fantasy booking is when you take an idea in your head and you’re like, man, it would be cool if… That’s what I’m hearing here. Man, it would be cool if John Cena could fight The Rock one more time. That, to me, that would be cool.”
However, Cena also noted that he’s learned to keep expectations in check and that when he looks for creative freedom and expression, that doesn’t include him picking his own opponents.
“I don’t like to choose opponents because a lot of times that doesn’t work out.,” Cena said. “What I like to do is get a plan and say, hey, well, can I, as the artist, can I be creative with the plan? I’ve earned enough trust that they’ll let me do some stupid stuff, and I appreciate it.”
Cena defeated Rock at WrestleMania 29 in 2013 to win the WWE Championship after Rock defeated him in a singles match the year prior at WrestleMania 28.
Rock returned to the ring last year at WrestleMania 40 to team with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.
It was his first match in eight years, as he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 32.
H/T Fightful for the partial transcription.
