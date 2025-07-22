WWE NXT Preview (7/22/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
WWE NXT hits the road for Tuesday’s action-packed episode at the iconic 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas.
The brand should have quite an atmosphere for what figures to be a huge show, which is headlined by The Undertaker making his return to WWE television to confront Trick Williams.
Trick defeated Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in a Triple Threat Match at TNA Slammiversary to retain the TNA World Championship, and the current champ could be even more confident than ever. However, after he sent some harsh words to Undertaker’s WWE LFG team on last week’s NXT, he may not like what the WWE Hall of Famer has to say.
What will happen when Trick steps into Undertaker’s yard in his hometown?
Slammiversary also featured the Title vs. Title Match between NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich.
It was Jayne who earned the career-defining win, becoming the first woman in history to hold both titles. Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx played a role in the match, and the group will likely have no issues celebrating their historic efforts.
Since NXT now holds two of TNA's top championships, TNA director of authority Santino Marella has announced that he'll be in Houston for the show.
Speaking of titles, Oba Femi is set to defend the NXT Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs.
The friendship between Inamura and Briggs has gotten tense after Briggs tried to interfere in Inamura’s title match against Femi at Great American Bash. Things escalated from there, with Briggs taking aim at Femi, while also calling out his partner for being “too nice.”
Can Briggs shock the world to win the gold? Will Inamura finally achieve his goal of becoming champion? Or will ‘The Ruler’ rule yet again?
Wren Sinclair is a Texas native, but she has a tall task when she faces Blake Monroe in what will be the latter’s NXT singles debut.
Monroe has already made a huge impact since signing with WWE last month, with her most infamous moment at the all-women’s Evolution PLE, where she turned on Jordynne Grace to cost her in the NXT Women’s Championship Match against Jacy Jayne.
Grace has made it clear that she is out for revenge, and Monroe may have to focus on both Grace and Sinclair in her first one-on-one match.
Also announced is a showdown between Ricky Saints and Jasper Troy.
During the Falls Count Anywhere Match between Saints and Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship at Great American Bash, it was Troy - after losing to Je’Von Evans to kick off the show - who assaulted Saints backstage to ignite this rivalry.
NXT general manager Ava made the match official, and these two may stop at nothing to destroy one another.
Plus, what will be the fallout from Tony D’Angelo scoring the win against Stacks and Luca Crusifino in what was the ‘Final Battle’ for The Family?
What could DarkState be up to after their match against Matt Cardona and The System at TNA Slammiversary?
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s edition of NXT:
How to Watch WWE NXT Tonight:
Streaming/Cable: The CW
WWE NXT Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE NXT Location:
Location: 713 Music Hall in Houston, TX
Match Card (Announced):
The Undertaker confronts Trick Williams
Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs vs. Oba Femi (c) in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Championship
Blake Monroe vs. Wren Sinclair
Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy
TNA director of authority Santino Marella appears
