John Cena Discusses Original Plans For The Rock And Travis Scott Union

John Cena is rarely one to overstep any boundaries between him and the WWE creative team.

There have only been a few reported instances of Cena using his leverage as a respected WWE superstar to change his creative. Most notably, he was a leading voice in changing the original finish of the Nexus vs. Team WWE match at SummerSam 2010.

The match saw Cena overcome a 2-1 deficit to stunt any momentum Nexus had. Former member of Nexus David Otunga confirmed on the Ariel Helwani Show that Cena was responsible for how the match ended.

Since then, Cena has been known for being a willing worker and has always tried to make the most of anything sent down to him by creative. The biggest example of this is his farewell tour. If Cena wanted his farewell tour to be perfect, he likely wouldn't have wrestled Logan Paul twice. And this is the mindset he has toward The Rock and Travis Scott's absence after WrestleMania 41.

Cena doesn't dwell on the past

Cena implied that there was supposed to be a plan going forward for his union with The Rock and Scott. When asked about the possibility of there being more creativity for the trio, Cena shifted where the focus should be.

"Who cares? It doesn’t matter. We can talk about what could have been until the cows come home. And I think that’s what’s great about the people who are left standing. Certainly me and Cody. What’s the change? this? All right, let’s go. I don’t dwell for one second on what could have been..." John Cena on Insight

Cena doesn't care about what could have been with The Rock and Travis Scott and believes they served their purpose, and what was meant to be was meant to be. Cena remains present in all situations and uses that mindset to make the best of anything he's given.

Cena confirms the creative process

For those who have seen Netflix's hit show WWE Unreal, you'll know 17-time WWE World champion John Cena was the last of the major characters involved to find out about his own heel turn. Cena revealed that his attitude toward doing business allows the process to be that way.

"I don't care. First of all, I'm always the last to know...if you watch Unreal, that process is genuine. ‘I talked to Rock and then the last guy I gotta call is John.’ I’m usually the last guy they call because I’m the easiest. ‘Yeah, let’s do it. No problem. I’m in.’ So I don’t sweat the [small stuff]. ‘Yo, we don’t have those guys anymore.’ Cool, what do you want to do?" John Cena on Insight

Cena reiterated that he doesn't care if a match against The Rock was ever on the table either. He confirmed that he doesn't choose any of his opponents.

