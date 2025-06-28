John Cena Retains Undisputed WWE Championship Over CM Punk At Night Of Champions
John Cena is still the Undisputed WWE Champion.
After interference from Seth Rollins and his Money in the Bank briefcase, John Cena covered CM Punk for a three count to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship on Saturday afternoon in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The early part of the match was an exchange of some holds and a dueling fan chant for Punk and Cena in the audience, but things broke down soon after into a roller coaster finish in the main event. The drama started when John Cena accidentally hit the referee with a shoulder tackle near the middle of the match.
With the referee down, Seth Rollins hit the ring with his Money in the Bank briefcase. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman joined Rollins and helped Rollins prime up for a cash-in. They attacked CM Punk and the plan looked to be for Rollins to cash-in at that moment. Instead, John Cena stopped the cash-in and knocked out the referee that Rollins called down to the ring.
Cena and Rollins argued and fought, which forced Breakker and Reed to attack Cena as well. Eventually, Cena cleared the ring of Rollins and then went face to face with Punk again. Punk attempted to shake Cena's hand and Cena teased that he might do it, but opted to give a twisted look -- like he had before he turned on Cody Rhodes -- instead.
Punk went for the GTS after he blocked Cena's low blow, but was then crushed in the head by Seth Rollins and the Money in the Bank briefcase. Rollins hit Punk with The Stomp, Cena tossed Rollins out of the ring, and then covered Punk to win the match. Punk kicked out of three AA's during the match, but it wasn't enough in the end and Cena is still the champion.
The Rollins and Punk feud is surely set to reach new heights once again after Rollins cost Punk the championship. As for Cena, his retirement tour is over halfway done and the goal of retiring as champion is still intact for the WWE legend.
