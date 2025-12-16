Seth Rollins Explains Why He's The Perfect Pro Wrestler

When Seth Rollins is healthy and regularly working in a WWE, he is one of the best wrestlers on the planet.

Unfortunately, he's not in that position right now. Rollins injured his shoulder at the Crown Jewel event in Australia this year and has been out of action ever since.

Rollins wrestled Cody Rhodes for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship and hurt himself on a coast-to-coast elbow drop. Despite the injury, Rollins won the match and became the second-ever WWE Men's Crown Jewel Champion.

In storyline, his faction, The Vision, took him out of action with a vicious attack. Rollins had to have surgery to repair his injury, and there isn't a timetable for his return to the ring.

Is Seth Rollins perfect as a pro wrestler?

Even though he's out of action, Rollins still says he's one of the best wrestlers in the world. In a new interview with Julian Edelman, Rollins took that notion one step further. He said he's a perfect wrestler.

“I can do it all. I have no style. I can do everything you need. In my opinion, I'm the perfect wrestler. Because I'm not too big. I'm not too small. I can fly around, but I can brawl. I can be technical. I can do any kind of match that you want me to do with no limitations." Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins | WWE

Rollins continued:

"I can do anything. I have no weak points when it comes to what my style is. If you need a match, or you need a brawl -- just a knockdown drag out fight with blood everywhere, I can do that. If you need technicians ... like Rob Van Dam, Jerry Lynn? I can do that. It's like anything you need, I got it.” Seth Rollins

Rollins created The Vision along with Paul Heyman after this year's WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. At that event, Rollins beat Roman Reigns and CM Punk in the night one main event thanks to the help of Paul Heyman, who turned on them.

On the Raw after WrestleMania, Rollins brought Bron Breakker into the fold. Soon after, he brought Bronson Reed in as well. At the time of his injury, Rollins was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and was scheduled to wrestle Punk for the title.

Because of the injury, Rollins was forced to vacate the championship. With the title vacant, CM Punk wrestled Jey Uso this fall and became the champion.

Rollins is a multiple-time champion in WWE and a former member of the infamous Shield faction alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, who's currently known as Jon Moxley in AEW.

