John Cena Reveals How His Final Opponent Will Be Determined
We still do not know who John Cena's final opponent will be, but we now know how his final opponent will be determined.
The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion made a surprise 'appearance' during Saturday Night's Main Event in Salt Lake City, via a pre-recorded video package, where he announced that a 16-man tournament will determine who gets the honor of facing him in his last ever match at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington D.C. on December 13.
'The Last Time is Now' Tournament will begin on the November 10 edition of Monday Night Raw in Cena's hometown of Boston.
The Last Real WWE Champion will be at the TD Garden himself that night, in what will be the next of his final four appearances in his WWE career.
During his video announcement, Cena said that the competitors of the tournament will be chosen at random and could feature some of his former rivals, Superstars that he's never faced before and even some wrestlers who don't currently work for WWE.
Let your imaginations run wild WWE Universe. It certainly sounds as though anyone could show up and compete for the right to face John Cena in his final match. Someone like Matt Cardona immediately comes to mind and would be much more likely than say, Adam Copeland.
Anyone could get involved, but some very likely won't
It's extremely unlikely that anyone under AEW contract would be allowed to wrestle for WWE, even in a situation such as this. Even if Copeland is currently taking a hiatus from AEW programming.
MORE: WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results, Highlights & Live Blog
Cena has two other appearances left on his schedule, aside from the November 10 edition of Raw and Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. He'll also be appearing at the November 17 edition of Raw from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
His final Premium Live Event match will be taking place at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 from Petco Park in San Diego, California. It's not currently known who he'll be facing on that night either.
