John Cena Shares Inspirational Message For Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green After WWE SmackDown

John Cena has something to say to Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green after Cardona’s WWE return.

The record-setting 17-time World Champion capped off a memorable WWE retirement tour last month with a match against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event, with ‘The Ring General’ making Cena finally give up.

Gunther earned the opportunity to be Cena’s final opponent by winning the Last Time Is Now Tournament.

Cena reacts to Cardona's WWE return

Speaking of that tournament, Cardona made a surprising return to WWE by using his alter ego, Zack Ryder, to be LA Knight’s mystery opponent.

While that was a one-off appearance, Cardona has now officially signed with the company after being revealed as the opponent for Kit Wilson on this week’s SmackDown.

Cena took to X to react to Cardona’s return, noting how proud he was of both Cardona and Green for grinding their way back to WWE.

“Persistence and preparation tend to help manufacture luck,” Cena said. “I couldn’t be more proud of both @TheMattCardona and @ImChelseaGreen. They stand as a tremendous example of making luck through effort. Welcome home Matt.”

Cardona defeated Wilson his return match.

Meanwhile, Green wasn’t as successful on the show, as she lost the Women’s United States Championship to former champion Giulia.

Cardona was released by WWE back in April 2020 and appeared in various promotions such as AEW, TNA, GCW, and more before returning to the company.

Matt Cardona Comments On His WWE Return

It was a huge career moment for Cardona, and he reflected on what his WWE return meant to him after all the work he put in since his release.

Cardona shared a post on X with extended thoughts on his journey back to the company.

“April 15, 2020…Zack Ryder was released from @WWE. It had to happen. Being a WWE Superstar was my lifelong dream. I had been signed for 14 years…on TV for 13. I traveled all over the world, had action figures, won championships, and experienced everything else that came with living the dream. I experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. While it was a heartbreaking day, I was grateful for my time in WWE.

“I knew I had 3 options. I could feel sorry for myself, become bitter, and fade into obscurity. I could coast off my WWE name and make some money for the rest of my life playing the greatest hits. OR I could reinvent myself, work my ass off, try to outwork every motherfucker out there, and create my own path. I chose option 3.

“These past 5 years on the indies have been the greatest time of my career…so far. I have to thank every promotor who booked me, every opponent I wrestled, and every fan who supported me in some way. There’s way too many people to thank. I love you all. There’s no way to wrap up these 5 years in a social media post…it’ll have to wait for the book.

“From the moment I got released, I knew I couldn’t focus on proving people wrong. I wanted to prove myself and my fans right…and I believe I did that.

“I’m often asked for advice. My advice is don’t quit. You might make it if you don’t. You definitely won’t make it if you do. I took my own advice. I never quit.

“My goal was to get back to WWE. And as of last night, January 2, 2026, I am back in WWE…MATT CARDONA is in WWE. I am Alwayz Ready and I’M NOT FINISHED!” Matt Cardona (via X)

With SmackDown back at three hours, Cardona figures to be a mainstay on weekly WWE television. And based on his comments, there’s no one more ready to prove he deserves his moment.

