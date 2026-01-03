WWE SmackDown Superstar Reportedly Set To Depart Company

This is some rather surprising news to kick start the weekend, but Tommaso Ciampa's time in WWE is reportedly coming to an end. At the very least, for the foreseeable future.

The former NXT Champion has not been seen on SmackDown since the December 19 episode, where he and longtime tag team partner Johnny Gargano lost to Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes.

Gargano, meanwhile, has remained a prominently featured player on the Blue Brand throughout the holidays, alongside his wife and manager Candice LeRae.

Johnny Wrestling attacked Carmelo Hayes moments after he won the Men's United States Championship a week ago, and unsuccessfully challenged him for the title Friday night in Buffalo in what was a spectacular match-up. He's also scheduled to face Axiom one-on-one next week in Berlin, Germany.

Gargano and Ciampa, collectively known as #DIY, have spent the majority of their time on the main roster wrestling in the tag team division.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions reunited in October 2022 and went on to compete in their first WrestleMania together two years later. They failed to win either the Raw or SmackDown Tag Team Titles that night, but did eventually capture the rebranded WWE Tag Team Championship on two separate occasions.

Johnny Gargano is being left to do it himself moving forward

The folks over at BodySlam are reporting that Johnny Gargano will be moving ahead as a singles competitor on Friday Night SmackDown, as Tommaso Ciampa has decided to let his deal with WWE expire.

"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that Tommaso Ciampa's contract is coming up and he plans on finishing his time up with the company without a renewal. It's unclear if Ciampa chose to not sign a new deal and is planning on going elsewhere, or is wanting to take time off without a deal."

Ciampa's decision to step away from WWE comes just as it appeared he was in line for a singles push. He spent weeks chasing after Ilja Dragunov, when he was the United States Champion, and #DIY even had special "Jackass" merchandise made up after The Mad Dragon continuously called him that on television.

He finally received the opportunity to face Dragunov for the title back on December 12, but came up short. Again, in what was a really great match-up. We'll provide an update on Tommaso Ciampa's future in professional wrestling just as soon as more information becomes available.

