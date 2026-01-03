WWE SmackDown Superstar Reportedly Set To Depart Company
This is some rather surprising news to kick start the weekend, but Tommaso Ciampa's time in WWE is reportedly coming to an end. At the very least, for the foreseeable future.
The former NXT Champion has not been seen on SmackDown since the December 19 episode, where he and longtime tag team partner Johnny Gargano lost to Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes.
Gargano, meanwhile, has remained a prominently featured player on the Blue Brand throughout the holidays, alongside his wife and manager Candice LeRae.
Johnny Wrestling attacked Carmelo Hayes moments after he won the Men's United States Championship a week ago, and unsuccessfully challenged him for the title Friday night in Buffalo in what was a spectacular match-up. He's also scheduled to face Axiom one-on-one next week in Berlin, Germany.
Gargano and Ciampa, collectively known as #DIY, have spent the majority of their time on the main roster wrestling in the tag team division.
The former NXT Tag Team Champions reunited in October 2022 and went on to compete in their first WrestleMania together two years later. They failed to win either the Raw or SmackDown Tag Team Titles that night, but did eventually capture the rebranded WWE Tag Team Championship on two separate occasions.
Johnny Gargano is being left to do it himself moving forward
The folks over at BodySlam are reporting that Johnny Gargano will be moving ahead as a singles competitor on Friday Night SmackDown, as Tommaso Ciampa has decided to let his deal with WWE expire.
"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that Tommaso Ciampa's contract is coming up and he plans on finishing his time up with the company without a renewal. It's unclear if Ciampa chose to not sign a new deal and is planning on going elsewhere, or is wanting to take time off without a deal."
MORE: WWE Superstar Opens New Wrestling School In Tennessee
Ciampa's decision to step away from WWE comes just as it appeared he was in line for a singles push. He spent weeks chasing after Ilja Dragunov, when he was the United States Champion, and #DIY even had special "Jackass" merchandise made up after The Mad Dragon continuously called him that on television.
He finally received the opportunity to face Dragunov for the title back on December 12, but came up short. Again, in what was a really great match-up. We'll provide an update on Tommaso Ciampa's future in professional wrestling just as soon as more information becomes available.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com