Chelsea Green Provides Unfortunate Update on Her Injured Ankle

Chelsea Green was injured this past Friday night on SmackDown, but there was hope from those within WWE that she had escaped any kind of damage that would keep her out for an extended period of time.

She did have to miss a AAA on Fox event this past Saturday night, where Chelsea and Ethan Page were scheduled to defend their AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship against Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana. La Hiedra volunteered to step in for Green after it was revealed that she was in a walking boot. La Hiedra would ultimately take the loss in that match and cost Chelsea her title in the process.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported earlier this week that the belief was that Chelsea suffered a sprained ankle and that she would only miss a couple of weeks of action. A follow up appointment with her doctor was scheduled for Monday to determine the true severity of the injury, and unfortunately, it appears that Green received some bad news.

The first and fourth ever Women's United States Champion took to social media Wednesday with a screen grab of the latest Chelsea Chronicle, and the headline read, "Ankle Breaks; Spirit Prevails."

As you can see above, the post also included a photo of her x-ray, and a caption that briefly described her heroic efforts to finish her Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match last Friday against Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend.

Assuming Green is being genuine, and there's no reason to assume she's not, WWE's beloved "President" will likely be out of action for the next several weeks. There's been no official word on how much time she's expected to miss.

Chelsea Green was experiencing an upswing in momentum

Chelsea Green | WWE

We've written these words numerous times before, but once again, there's never a good time for an injury. But Green's does come at a time when there was a groundswell of fan support beginning to build for her, stemming off her appearance in season two of WWE: Unreal on Netflix.

Many members of the WWE Universe were not pleased when backstage producer Michael Hayes told the producers of the show that Chelsea isn't fit for a top of the card role, like a Charlotte Flair or Tiffany Stratton. According to Sean Ross Sapp, it wasn't just the fans that had her back.

"Green has experienced a wealth of support from those we've spoken to backstage since WWE Unreal dropped," Ross Sapp reported Monday. "Many thought it reflected in the reaction she gained on that Smackdown from the audience."

Despite still portraying her heel character, fans were again chanting for Chelsea Green this past Friday night during the match where she broke her ankle. The Takedown on SI wishes her a speedy recovery.

