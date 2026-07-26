John Cena Shares Update on the John Cena Classic

What exactly is going on behind the scenes at WWE when it comes to the John Cena Classic?

Earlier this year heading into Backlash, John Cena promised an announcement that would "shock the very foundation of WWE." What we got was the announcement of a one-night tournament that would introduce a new John Cena Classic Championship to the company as the stars of today would battle the future of the company.

It sounded like an interesting concept, but there were a lot of questions that remained following the announcement. Oddly enough, it's been pretty quiet on that front in recent months, so is the John Cena Classic still happening?

John Cena | WWE

WWE continues to work forward with the John Cena Classic

WWE Superstar John Cena recently spoke with Extra at Comic Con. When asked about the status of the John Cena Classic, Cena confirmed that the event is still happening and that he and the company are hard at work making it a very special event later this year.

"I got to withhold the updates," John Cena began. "What I can tell you is we are working forward, and I cannot tell you how excited I am about it. The event, what it stands for. I want to do something great for WWE fans towards the end of the calendar year.

"Man, I wish I could give you spoilers, but I got to be loyal to my company. What I can tell you is we're working on it, and I am going to give you my absolute best. If an event is going to wear my name, especially in the WWE realm, I'm always giving my best to WWE. The Classic would be no less."

Will wins and losses matter in the John Cena Classic?

One of the biggest sticking points with fans following the announcement of the John Cena Classic was that it was presented in a way that made it sound like wins and losses in the tournament itself wouldn't matter.

The way Cena described it at the time was that even if someone lost, a fan vote could thrust the competitor to the John Cena Classic Championship. This makes the entire event sound like a glorified popularity contest, and if the wins and losses don't matter, what's the point of doing it? Or even crowning a champion.

With Cena and WWE being quiet about the details of the event that will take place later this year, it's likely a good sign that the two sides are retooling the event itself. With any luck, the biggest sticking point for fans will be eliminated, and this event will turn out to be a huge success for both John Cena and WWE in potentially creating a new main event star.