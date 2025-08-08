Karrion Kross Addresses WWE Contract Situation As Expiration Reportedly Nears
Both Karrion Kross and Scarlett are just days away from hitting free agency.
According to recent reports, the current WWE contracts for the real life couple are set to expire this weekend and there's been some dispute over whether or not the company has made them an offer to stay.
Kross was a guest on a recent episode of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, and while he didn't give specifics, the former NXT Champion claimed to have read a great deal of misinformation on his current situation with WWE.
“I’m still under contract,” Kross said. “I saw a bunch of stuff online — what is today, Thursday? — I don’t know where it’s coming from and I don’t care to speak to any of it, but I mean, all I can tell you is the only way you’re going to get the real story is when you get it from me. That’s all I can tell you.”
According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Kross and Scarlett's deals that began back 2022 are set to expire on Sunday, August 10. And they were not informed that their contracts would be expiring without an effort of renewal. Which typically happens long before any expiration date under the current regime.
“I can’t really speak to any of the legitimacy of anything that is being recently reported, but I’ll tell you right now, everyone’s going to know exactly what’s going on very soon,” Kross told The Two Man Power Trip.
"I don’t know what happens next. All I know is I would like to be there for it, and I’d like to continue performing and doing my best.”
Kross reflects on SummerSlam match with Sami Zayn
Karrion was last seen on WWE programming this past Saturday night at SummerSlam, where he came up short in his match against Sami Zayn. It was the first singles match of his career at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer', and while it was still a special night, Kross admitted that he was hoping to do more for their blow off contest.
“I would have liked to have done things a little bit... I thought that there was going to be something a lot more hyperviolent that we were going to be able to get into with me and Sami,” Kross said. “Nevertheless, I was thrilled to be there and to perform."
SummerSlam 2025 did feature several stipulation matches, including a No Disqualification Match, a Steel Cage Match, a Street Fight and a Six-Way TLC Match. Plus a Triple Threat Match which automatically carries a No DQ stipulation. All of those bouts took place on Sunday night.
