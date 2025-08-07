New Developments Regarding Karrion Kross As WWE Contract Nears Expiration
Good news Karrion Kross fans, it sounds as though WWE has made its first official attempt at re-signing the popular Raw Superstar.
It was reported on Monday this week that the current WWE contracts of Kross and his wife Scarlett are set to expire this weekend, and that an offer to retain their services had not yet been made. That appears to have changed.
Dave Meltzer provided an update on the Karrion Kross situation during the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, and while time is running it out, the famed wrestling journalist felt confident in saying that the former NXT Champion would be sticking around in WWE.
“I was told the story about him not being signed to a contract, I heard that is legit, but he did get an offer,” Meltzer said. “Maybe when the story that he didn’t get an offer was written it was accurate, but I was told he’s gotten an offer and I don’t expect him going anywhere.”
While Meltzer did not mention anything regarding Scarlett's contract specifically, it should be assumed that the couple are a package deal with Kross' wife being such an integral part of his character and presentation.
There is speculation that an angle is being worked with Karrion Kross
Despite his lack of contract extension, there is plenty of evidence to support that Karrion Kross has a long-term future in WWE. His new merchandise line for starters, plus the company's promotion of his latest book.
Dave Meltzer speculated on WOR that the creative team is working an angle with Kross and Scarlett, with Paul Heyman suggesting similar with Ariel Helwani on Wednesday. The Oracle went a step further by saying whatever is going on with Karrion Kross right now, is working.
“The audience is calling for him to be a bigger star. And if we don’t deliver it on a timetable [for] an impatient audience… they’re going to get behind him even more, which is great," Heyman said. “We’re not shoving him and Scarlett down anybody’s throats… It reminds me of someone else, by the way, that was in WWE that the audience felt, ‘this is our guy… We’re going to demand that you make him a bigger star.’ That guy’s name was Steve Austin.”
With their future in limbo, neither Kross nor Scarlett were on Monday's episode of WWE Raw to follow up on the conclusion of their program with Sami Zayn at SummerSlam.
Karrion did mention on television that he may 'disappear' for a while following his match this past Saturday night. Just how long may depend on the quality of the new contract offer WWE has reportedly made to him.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Dynamite Results [8/6/25]: MJF Steals One From Briscoe, Brodido Stuns Young Bucks
Paul Heyman Defiant Amid Attempts To 'Cancel' Brock Lesnar Following WWE Return
Pat McAfee Blasts 'Bum A** Suits' After Historic WWE-ESPN Deal
Speedball Mike Bailey Discusses Transition To AEW & How Jet Speed Came Together