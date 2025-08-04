Karrion Kross Reacts To Triple H Mistaking "Kross" For "Brock" Chants Amid Contract Uncertainty
With the WWE contracts of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux reportedly set to expire this month and no updates yet regarding an extension, fans are analyzing every move the pair make.
And as adrenaline swept the air at MetLife Stadium following night two of SummerSlam, and the passionate roars of a crowd picked up, it's possible chants of the name "Kross" could've sounded like "Brock." The viewers will be the judges.
Triple H joined the Summerslam post-show Sunday night to recap the event and the rambunctious crowd outside Metlife Stadium roared for Kross.
Triple H turned around to embrace the WWE universe and to figure out what they were chanting, but the CCO failed to understand correctly as he mistook the "We Want Kross" chants for "We Want Brock" chants.
The Reactions
Kross suffered a brutal and clean loss to Sami Zayn Saturday night at night 1 of SummersSlam's first-ever two-night event. This was the second time Kross lost to Zayn at a Premium Live Event. At Night of Champions in June, Zayn defeated the former NXT Champion as well.
"You want Brock? You got him!"- Triple H at Summerslam Post-Show
Whether WWE's Chief Content Officer knew they were saying "Kross" or not, the man being chanted for had a reaction on X that once again intrigued the pro wrestling world.
Kross wrote: "Unreal.
They write the scripts…
But the fans write the truth.
Thank you,
Tick tock."
It's important to note that Kross suffered his loss to Sami Zayn on the first night of SummerSlam's two-night event and did not have a match on night two. The unexpected Kross chants during the night two post show may have played a factor into Triple H thinking the chants were for Brock.
Considering the circumstances of Kross and Bordeaux's status with WWE, fans will be fixated on what is in store for the duo on Monday Night Raw. WWE have shown in recent history they're willing to ignore a star's momentum if it doesn't fit their immediate agenda.
R-Truth made a grand return to WWE at Money in the Bank after being legitimately released only to miss both night's of this year's Summerslam.
While fans can't write the terms of a signed contract extension for Kross, they can continue to "write the truth" as he said in his post on X Sunday night.
