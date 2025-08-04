Cody Rhodes Regains Undisputed WWE Championship From John Cena At SummerSlam 2025
Cody Rhodes is now a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion after picking up the victory over John Cena in a Street Fight to close SummerSlam 2025 Night Two. It came thanks to the return of The Rock.
Following Cena's surprising babyface turn on the August 1st edition of SmackDown, the dynamic of this main event was completely different.
Cena was not the heel character that he has been since March when he shocked the wrestling world with his turn and alliance with The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025. In its place, the legendary star was more of the babyface character he has been known as for the past 20 years.
This led to the sold out crowd in MetLife Stadium actually booing Cody and cheering Cena during the introductions before the opening bell of this main event.
The over 50,000 fans were given a babyface vs. babyface battle that saw Cena fight like the champion he has built his legacy on, while Rhodes was game and ready for this Street Fight.
Steel chairs, steel steps and tables were used aplenty in this one. Cena delivered a monstrous AA off one commentary table through the other, but Rhodes would not stay down.
Both men survived everything the other could throw at them. Rhodes kicked out of the AA on several occasions, while Cena was able to get his shoulder up on a Cross Rhodes from Cody.
The fight would go into the crowd where Cody was able to suplex Cena on top of a barricade. The two men then went under the SummerSlam stage and up from the Cody-vator with Cena having "The American Nightmare" on his shoulders before delivering an AA on the ramp in an incredible visual.
After this spot, Cena brought the lifeless body of Rhodes back to the ring where Cody came to life and drove his opponent through a table before delivering another Cross Rhodes only for the champion to kick out again.
Desperation filled "The American Nightmare" at this point, so he unhooked the turnbuckle and started to use the steel on Cena to loud boos from the audience.
Cena reversed another shot with the turnbuckle into a STF using the ring rope until Rhodes reversed it. When Cena tried for the AA, Cody hit three consecutive Cross Rhodes, but the Undisputed WWE Champion somehow kicked out again.
Going to drastic measures, Cody then grabbed the WWE Title belt and looked to use the weapon he couldn't at WrestleMania 41, but Cena caught him with back-to-back AAs. Cena then tossed the WWE Title and delivered an avalanche AA, but Rhodes kicked out yet again to a huge pop.
Cena pulled out a table and looked for another avalanche AA. However, Rhodes countered and hit a massive avalanche Cody Cutter. Cody then gave Cena his salute before deliver one final Cross Rhodes to finally get the pin and regain the Undisputed WWE Championship.
This bout delivered an absolute epic conclusion that had the fans in attendance on their feet and giving big reactions to every close nearfall for the over 35 minute show closer.
Post match, Cena handed the WWE Title to Rhodes and embraced him before Cody celebrated his victory with pyro going off.
After Rhodes left the ring to the legendary star, the New Jersey crowd chanted "Thank You Cena" as the record breaking 17-time world champion showed real emotion. Then, the music of Brock Lesnar hit to a enormous pop from the audience.
Making his first appearance for the first time since 2023, Lesnar interrupted Cena's final farewell to SummerSlam and came into the ring to deliver a F-5 to his long time rival to close the premium live event.
